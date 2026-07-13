Distant exoplanets may be hiding water beyond Webb Telescope's reach, study finds

The planets that appear most common in the universe could have a lot of water—but it could be hiding where telescopes can't detect it, according to a new study led by scientists with the University of Chicago.

Their study examines a vast, mysterious class of worlds known as mini- or sub-Neptunes, which are a little smaller than Neptune. They are the most common type of planet we have catalogued around the galaxy, yet they have no equivalent in our solar system, so scientists must build detailed simulations to try to understand what these planets actually look like.

According to the new analysis, these worlds may have more water than previously thought: water could sink deep inside the planets, where it can’t be seen by even the James Webb Space Telescope.

“It’s very possible these planets are hiding much more water than their atmospheres let on,” said Caroline Piaulet-Ghorayeb, UChicago postdoctoral researcher and the first author on the study.

“It’s an interesting question, both because water is so important for life as we know it, and because it signals we have to interpret the data coming in from new, powerful telescopes in a more nuanced way to really know what’s going on,” she said.

The study is accepted to The Astrophysical Journal.

A planetary puzzle

Most of the universe’s planets—and there are millions if not billions of them out there in our Mily Way galaxy—circle faraway stars, much as we do our sun. These stars far outshine the planets themselves, making such planets difficult to see directly, but scientists have learned to tease out clues about them.

For example, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope can catalogue the molecules present on the planet by capturing the starlight that filters through the planet’s atmosphere as it crosses in front of its host star.

“The challenge is, how do we extrapolate from what’s in the atmosphere to what the surface is like?” said Piaulet-Ghorayeb.

The surprisingly large population of ‘mini-Neptune’ planets has been a mystery in particular, since we don’t have an easy comparison in our own solar system: these planets are too dense to be gas giants like Jupiter, but not dense enough to be a rocky planet like ours. They are likely some mix of rock, gas and water, but no one knows exactly how that mix plays out for each planet.