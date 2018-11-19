David Booth awarded University of Chicago Medal

The Board of Trustees has awarded the University of Chicago Medal to David Booth, MBA’71, for the profound impact of his philanthropic support and deep commitment to the University and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

The University of Chicago Medal, which was awarded to Booth on Nov. 7, was established in 1976 by President John T. Wilson. It recognizes distinguished service of the highest order to the University by an individual or couple. Since its creation, it has been awarded to 23 individuals.

In 2008, Booth made the largest gift in University history, and the University named the Booth School of Business in recognition of him. The $300 million gift to the school has been transformative for Chicago Booth in building and sustaining its eminence and its position as the leading academic business school in the nation.

“We are deeply grateful to David Booth for his lasting impact on the University of Chicago and for his extraordinary generosity. David had a transformative experience as a student at the University, and his remarkable career has demonstrated the power of rigorous methodological thinking and its practical applications. His philanthropy and dedication to Chicago Booth enables a range of important outcomes from field-defining scholarship to ensuring many more students have transformative educational experiences,” said President Robert J. Zimmer.

Booth is a University Trustee and founder and executive chairman of the investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors, which was built on the finance principles he learned while a graduate student at the University, particularly from his study with Prof. Eugene Fama, a Booth faculty member who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2013. The University of Chicago Medal was awarded at an event on campus where Booth was joined by board members, University leaders, faculty and his children Erin Booth and Chandler Booth.

“The seeds of the highly successful firm David Booth built came from the rigorous, analytical approach he acquired at the University of Chicago and his time with outstanding scholars here. David has been exceedingly generous in many ways. His philanthropic support is unmatched, and his ongoing involvement with Chicago Booth faculty and students is exemplary,” said Joseph Neubauer, MBA’65, chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees.