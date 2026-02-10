David Auburn named UChicago’s 2026 Class Day speaker

David Auburn, AB’91, an award-winning playwright, screenwriter and director, has been announced as the speaker for the University of Chicago’s 2026 Class Day celebration on June 5. Auburn will address the College’s Class of 2026, as well as their friends and families, to kick off UChicago’s 540th Convocation weekend. “UChicago was formative for me, and I’m not sure that I would have the career that I’ve had, or even be in the profession that I’m in, if it weren’t for the experiences here and within the city itself,” said Auburn. “Any chance that I can come back and repay what I got from the school is meaningful to me.” A Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner for his 2001 play Proof, he credits both the classes and Core curriculum for allowing him to learn in a more expansive way. “It didn’t matter if you were learning something directly or not,” said Auburn. “At UChicago, you learned how to teach yourself, to ask the most urgent questions.”

Playwright and UChicago alum David Auburn discusses his work on the award-winning play "Proof" with Charles Newell, the former artistic director of Court Theatre.

Auburn believes these lessons were critical to his writing—and that traces of the University are now present in everything he creates. “There is probably something in everything that I’ve written that comes from the same notion about learning in the College and the confidence that it gave me,” he said. “I find the right sources and ask the right questions and read enough, I can write and create something dealing with a subject that I originally knew nothing about. I know that this skill absolutely came from UChicago.” Outside of the classroom, Auburn was a second-generation member of the improv and sketch comedy group Off-Off Campus (now in its 41st year). Without the group, Auburn does not think he would have ended up working in theater. “I’d always enjoyed theater as an extracurricular activity, but it wasn’t until I was actually in a group writing sketches and performing them that I thought this could be a career,” he said.