Daniel Kind awarded 2026 Hugo F. Sonnenschein Medal of Excellence

Fourth-year Daniel Kind has been awarded the University of Chicago’s Hugo F. Sonnenschein Medal of Excellence for his advocacy to address the homelessness epidemic.
Kind hails from Orlando, Fla. and helped found the Orlando Secure Housing Project (OSHOP) in honor of a childhood friend who died while dealing with housing insecurity. The organization works to offer mutual aid and raise awareness while lobbying for policy changes and funding for homelessness services.
“The public image of homelessness tends to focus on the most visible cases, but the majority of people experiencing it are not chronically or permanently unhoused,” he said. “What OSHOP tries to do is shift that conversation toward understanding what precarious housing actually looks like for our neighbors, and what it takes to address it on both a charitable and policy level.”
The Sonnenschein Medal of Excellence is the highest honor bestowed upon a UChicago undergraduate, in recognition of the same qualities of its namesake: unwavering hope, ambition for others and an abiding courage of conviction.
“Daniel’s ambition for others is clear in his sustained and significant record of elevating the public good,” said Melina Hale, dean of the College. “Through service and leadership, his efforts have been recognized both at the University of Chicago and beyond. We are proud to present him with this well-deserved honor.”
Kind, who also serves as an volunteer emergency medical technician (EMT), becomes the fifth College student to receive the award.
“What makes this award meaningful to me is that it isn’t just about academic achievement,” he said. “It recognizes people who have genuinely invested themselves in the work of helping others, and at a place like UChicago, that combination is definitely something I want to be associated with.”
To Kind, the homelessness problem that OSHOP is trying to address is just the tip of the iceberg, compounded by the many downstream effects of not having a secure place to stay each night.
“Housing insecurity compounds in ways most people don’t see,” said Kind. “Patients without stable housing have measurably worse medical outcomes after the same procedure as someone with secure housing. Even on identical résumés, the applicant with a fixed address is more likely to advance in a hiring process than the one listing a shelter address. The instability becomes self-reinforcing.”
On campus, Kind worked as a research assistant at the Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation and helped present research centered around climate change’s impact on housing affordability at the Kreisman Symposium for Housing Law and Policy. He was even “elected pope” in the spring of 2025 during Prof. Ada Palmer’s popular reenactment course on the Italian Renaissance. He said the experience changed his perspective on the world.
“One of the things Pope class drove home for me is that, by almost any measurable standard, we are living in the period of human history with the least suffering,” he remarked. “But that’s an argument for doing more, not less. Progress like that isn’t self-sustaining but exists because brave people keep pushing the system to be better and it continues only if we carry on their legacy.”
Kind will be working to solve this problem with his degree in Law, Letters and Society paired with another in the Committee on Environment, Geography and Urbanization (CEGU). As a founding member of the UChicago speech team, he would love to use his argumentative skills while attending law school after graduation with the goal of focusing on public interest.
“I’m drawn to the kind of work organizations like the ACLU or NAACP do at the appellate level, where the goal is to move policy through carefully constructed cases,” Kind said. “If we’re serious about zoning reform in this country, we need litigation that surfaces the structural causes of the housing crisis. The law seems to me like one of the few tools that can force that conversation.”
One thing that Kind has learned is that there are those just like him trying to make a difference everywhere he looks, including at UChicago.
“Whether I’m raising money for mutual aid in Orlando or watching students donate to a GoFundMe for a local Lyft driver, I keep being reminded how many people are quietly doing this work with little expectation of recognition,” he said. “It’s the Mr. Rogers line I come back to; ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
More information about the Hugo F. Sonnenschein Medal of Excellence and past recipients can be found here. The nomination process for the 2027 honoree will begin in Autumn Quarter of the 2026-27 academic year.
—This article was originally published on the UChicago College website.