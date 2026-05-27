Daniel Kind awarded 2026 Hugo F. Sonnenschein Medal of Excellence

Fourth-year Daniel Kind has been awarded the University of Chicago’s Hugo F. Sonnenschein Medal of Excellence for his advocacy to address the homelessness epidemic. Kind hails from Orlando, Fla. and helped found the Orlando Secure Housing Project (OSHOP) in honor of a childhood friend who died while dealing with housing insecurity. The organization works to offer mutual aid and raise awareness while lobbying for policy changes and funding for homelessness services. “The public image of homelessness tends to focus on the most visible cases, but the majority of people experiencing it are not chronically or permanently unhoused,” he said. “What OSHOP tries to do is shift that conversation toward understanding what precarious housing actually looks like for our neighbors, and what it takes to address it on both a charitable and policy level.” The Sonnenschein Medal of Excellence is the highest honor bestowed upon a UChicago undergraduate, in recognition of the same qualities of its namesake: unwavering hope, ambition for others and an abiding courage of conviction. “Daniel’s ambition for others is clear in his sustained and significant record of elevating the public good,” said Melina Hale, dean of the College. “Through service and leadership, his efforts have been recognized both at the University of Chicago and beyond. We are proud to present him with this well-deserved honor.”

Kind, who also serves as an volunteer emergency medical technician (EMT), becomes the fifth College student to receive the award. “What makes this award meaningful to me is that it isn’t just about academic achievement,” he said. “It recognizes people who have genuinely invested themselves in the work of helping others, and at a place like UChicago, that combination is definitely something I want to be associated with.” To Kind, the homelessness problem that OSHOP is trying to address is just the tip of the iceberg, compounded by the many downstream effects of not having a secure place to stay each night. “Housing insecurity compounds in ways most people don’t see,” said Kind. “Patients without stable housing have measurably worse medical outcomes after the same procedure as someone with secure housing. Even on identical résumés, the applicant with a fixed address is more likely to advance in a hiring process than the one listing a shelter address. The instability becomes self-reinforcing.” On campus, Kind worked as a research assistant at the Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation and helped present research centered around climate change’s impact on housing affordability at the Kreisman Symposium for Housing Law and Policy. He was even “ elected pope ” in the spring of 2025 during Prof. Ada Palmer’s popular reenactment course on the Italian Renaissance. He said the experience changed his perspective on the world. “One of the things Pope class drove home for me is that, by almost any measurable standard, we are living in the period of human history with the least suffering,” he remarked. “But that’s an argument for doing more, not less. Progress like that isn’t self-sustaining but exists because brave people keep pushing the system to be better and it continues only if we carry on their legacy.”