CQE-led Bloch Quantum Tech Hub raises $55 million to build U.S. quantum supply chain

The Bloch Quantum Tech Hub has won nearly $55 million to build the nation a quantum supply chain following a U.S. Economic Development Administration award that positions the Illinois-Wisconsin-Indiana region as the center of quantum manufacturing. The multisector project, led by the University of Chicago-based Chicago Quantum Exchange, leverages the Midwest’s existing manufacturing capacity, talent and industry base to overcome a major hurdle to U.S. quantum growth—a reliance on foreign imports that slows innovation, creates security risks and raises production costs. A $30 million EDA award, announced July 20, unlocks additional commitments from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the University of Chicago, Infleqtion, One Region in Northwest Indiana, IonQ, IBM and others. It also paves the way for thousands of new quantum-focused jobs. “Advancing the frontier of quantum technologies and realizing the benefits of these new powerful new methods and systems will require deep collaboration across academia, government, and industry to develop the necessary talent, infrastructure, and manufacturing ecosystem,“ said UChicago President Paul Alivisatos. “The University of Chicago is grateful for this new federal support and is proud to play an important role in bringing the promise and potential of the Bloch Quantum Tech Hub to fruition in the years ahead.“ The Bloch was one of six U.S. Tech Hubs to earn awards in this round of funding by the EDA, an agency of the Department of Commerce. The Bloch (pronounced “block”) is among the 31 original U.S. Tech Hubs designated by the EDA in 2023. “The Bloch will drive U.S. quantum leadership, strengthen national security, and create jobs by eliminating barriers to domestic quantum manufacturing, a challenge that the Midwest is uniquely equipped to address,” said David Awschalom, the Liew Family Professor of Quantum Engineering and Physics at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, director of the CQE, principal investigator of The Bloch, and a senior scientist at Argonne National Laboratory. “Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana are all top 10 manufacturing states, and the Midwest is home to a diverse industry base, world-leading research institutions, and a large talent pool.“

The investment is the latest boost to the Midwest, which is fast becoming one of the most influential quantum hubs in the world. “The quantum boom is happening right here in Illinois, helping us create jobs, cure diseases, and strengthen our national security,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois. “After years of advocating alongside Governor Pritzker and local leaders, this investment will go a long way to help support the Bloch and our Midwest neighbors. The sky is the limit for what quantum can help us achieve, and Illinois is leading the way.” The U.S. has signaled its strong interest in scaling a quantum manufacturing supply chain. In May, the Commerce Department announced a landmark $2 billion federal investment in nine quantum companies, including $1 billion in funding to IBM to establish of America’s first purpose-built, pure-play quantum foundry for advanced superconducting quantum wafers. In June, President Donald Trump issued an executive order calling on federal agencies to prioritize quantum technology by bolstering the domestic ecosystem for quantum supply chains, expanding the workforce, addressing security risks, and more. Quantum, made in America U.S. Tech Hubs were designed to drive economic growth by investing in the maturation, testing, and production of emerging critical technologies, such as quantum. The award to The Bloch builds upon deep investments in quantum over the past decade. “This award is a powerful validation of Illinois’ vision to become the global capital of quantum—helping us accelerate innovation, strengthen supply chains and create good-paying jobs,“ said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “Together with our historic investments in the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, our state is building an innovation ecosystem to drive economic growth and shape the future of quantum for decades to come—with Illinois and the United States in a leadership role.“