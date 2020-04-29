COVID 2025: How the pandemic is changing our world

Coronavirus is changing life as we know it on a daily basis. But what will our world look like in the next five years? How will the pandemic permanently reshape our lives?

“COVID 2025: Our World in the Next 5 Years” is a new video series featuring leading scholars at the University of Chicago discussing how coronavirus will change health care and international relations, education and urban life, and many other aspects of our lives and world—and what steps are crucial now to shaping that future. See the episodes below:

The series, from the producers of the Big Brains podcast, will provide new insights and understandings into the COVID-19 pandemic and the long-term impacts we are only beginning to realize. New episodes will be released regularly on the UChicago YouTube channel and on the UChicago News site.

Changing the rules of international relations

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed just how fragile the international system is, fueling changes in alliances, institutions and the global economy, says Assoc. Prof. Paul Poast, a leading University of Chicago political scientist.