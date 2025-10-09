Course gives students a backstage look at Court Theatre’s award-winning production

Court Theatre swept at the recent 2025 Equity Jeff Awards, an annual recognition of Chicago’s acclaimed theater community. The spotlight was a big moment for the theater—as well as for a course of University of Chicago students who had gotten a front-row look at the making of Court’s production of Berlin. Playwright Mickle Maher’s world-premiere adaptation of the graphic novel by Jason Lutes was a star at the Jeff Awards, winning Best Production, Best Ensemble, Best Direction and Best New Work. Angel Ysaguirre, the theater’s executive director, said Court was nominated for 21 awards—its best run ever—with each production from last year’s season tapped for either Best Play or Best Musical. Court, the professional theater in residence at UChicago, won a total of nine awards. “On behalf of senior artistic producer Gabrielle Randle-Bent, senior managing producer Heidi Thompson Saunders and the Court Theatre staff, artists, Board and community, I am thrilled to share that the 2024/25 season was the most successful in our 70-year history,” Ysaguirre said.

“This recognition proves the enduring relevance of classic theatre and demonstrates that our audiences are hungry for the connection, intimacy and urgency inspired by live performance.” In addition to the awards for Berlin, Court performers Stephen Schellhardt and AnJi White won respectively for their roles in the productions Falsettos and East Texas Hot Links. In the short run category, Timothy Edward Kane won for Best Performance and Charles Newell for Best Direction for An Iliad. In the run-up to Berlin’s rehearsal and production process, the Division of the Arts & Humanities’ “Adaptation Laboratory” course gave students a rare opportunity to experience professional artistry up close. The course, which was taught by professors Maher and David Levin, invited students to step directly into the creative process behind the show. Maher, who wrote the script for Berlin, is a renowned experimental playwright who teaches in theater and performance studies. Levin, the Alice H. and Stanley G. Harris Jr. Distinguished Service Professor across Germanic studies, cinema and media studies, and theater and performance studies, served as Berlin’s development and production dramaturg. The course was supported by the Center for Disciplinary Innovation at the Franke Institute for the Humanities, which sponsors team-taught, interdisciplinary courses.