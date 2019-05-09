Could you tell if a recipe was created by AI or humans?

Could you tell difference between a risotto recipe created by a catering company and one created by a robot?

Prof. Sendhil Mullainathan asked his students to put their taste buds to the test in March as part of a new class on artificial intelligence. Rather than focusing on the mechanics of AI, as other UChicago classes do, Mullainathan gives students a strategic understanding of how to deploy AI tools in business, and, more importantly, how to consider what AI does well and what it does badly.

