Could AI help us be more thoughtful voters?

Democracy depends on an informed electorate.

But diving into the context swirling around ballot measures, where some of today’s consequential policy questions in the country are now decided, is no easy task. The last decade has seen social media inflame passions and amplify misinformation. Can newer forms of technology nudge us to reason more carefully?

University of Chicago Assoc. Prof. Chenhao Tan and his team hope so. They’ve developed CivicChats, an AI platform designed to help voters engage more critically and thoughtfully with the issues shaping their communities.

Tan is an associate professor and the faculty co-director of Novel Intelligence at the UChicago Data Science Institute. CivicChats grew out of his research on the relationship between language, technology and political discourse. His lab’s prior work has used computational tools to study how political speech divides and persuades—including research that developed novel metrics for measuring the divisiveness and uniqueness of presidential rhetoric. That body of work diagnosed how existing technology such as social media tends to reinforce division rather than support deliberation.

CivicChats is, in many ways, a response to that diagnosis—a tool built around the question of what AI should do to support democratic participation, not just what it can do.

The team, which includes collaborators at the Australian National University, began with the premise that good civic reasoning involves understanding what’s at stake, grappling with competing considerations and examining the values driving your own position. Many popular large language models fall short of this standard, tending toward sycophancy, simply agreeing with users rather than challenging or clarifying their thinking.