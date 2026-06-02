Convocation activities to celebrate UChicago’s Class of 2026

The University of Chicago community and its graduating students will celebrate Convocation this weekend with a series of events across campus honoring the Class of 2026. The main University-wide ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, with a procession into the Main Quadrangles. During the traditional “calling together” of the UChicago community, President Paul Alivisatos will provide remarks and confer degrees to candidates.

Livestream the full Convocation ceremony here.

This year’s Convocation faculty speaker is Prof. Alison LaCroix, a renowned scholar of U.S. legal history specializing in constitutional law, federalism, and 18th- and 19th-century legal thought. On Friday, June 5, the College will celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2026 at Class Day. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature addresses from David Auburn, AB’91, a playwright, screenwriter and director who won a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize for his play Proof; as well as graduating College students Matteo Caloia, Ana Emilia Davalos and Vincent Li.

Livestream the Class Day ceremony here.

UChicago’s divisions and schools also will hold diploma and hooding ceremonies throughout the weekend. For those unable to attend, the Class Day and Convocation ceremonies will be webcast on the UChicago digital channels. For more information, and a full schedule of ceremonies across campus, visit the Convocation website. Members of the University community, along with their family and friends, are invited to share photos, memories and congratulatory messages on social media using #UChicago2026. UChicago to honor distinguished scholars During the main Convocation ceremony on June 6, the University will recognize faculty members for excellence in teaching and mentorship with presentations of the Llewellyn John and Harriet Manchester Quantrell Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching and the Faculty Awards for Excellence in Ph.D. Teaching and Mentoring. UChicago will also award honorary degrees to economic and legal scholar Louis Kaplow, and historian and archaeologist Greg Woolf.

Read more: UChicago announces 2026 winners of Quantrell and Ph.D. teaching awards The transformative education offered at the University of Chicago begins in the classroom, with the teachers who inspire, engage and inform their students. Three scholars to receive honorary degrees at UChicago’s 2026 Convocation The University of Chicago will award honorary degrees to three distinguished scholars on June 6 during its Convocation celebration of the Class of 2026.