Confidence in COVID-19 vaccines rises as more Americans receive shots, survey says

Fewer Americans are reluctant to get immunized against the coronavirus and they are growing more confident in the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and the quality of their distribution. But those who still hesitate have concerns about whether the vaccines have been properly tested. And 61% of those who are hesitant worry about side effects from the vaccines.

According to a new survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago, 64% of Americans have already been vaccinated. Another 4% say they “definitely will” get the COVID-19, while another 10% “probably will.”

Even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has relaxed guidelines regarding the wearing of masks outdoors, Americans continue to report high levels of compliance with mask wearing and social distancing. Compliance is particularly high among those who have already been vaccinated.

Democrats are much more likely to be vaccinated, with 79% having already been immunized, compared to 56% of Republicans and 40% of independents.

Despite initial doubts at the start of the vaccine rollout, attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccines are improving as the number of inoculated people in the United States increases. For example, 53% of Americans now believe vaccines are being distributed quickly and safely, compared to just 28% in February and 22% last December.