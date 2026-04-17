Coming to campus this spring? Check out these exhibitions.

Catching up with old friends during Alumni Weekend? Supporting your graduate during Convocation? Looking for a fun, free activity on a rainy afternoon? Whatever your reasons for coming to campus, a wealth of exhibitions at the University of Chicago has got you covered.

From African modernism to the colorful art of Alma Thomas to the intellectual life of Haitian anthropologist Michel-Rolph Trouillot, check out these exhibitions open this spring.

Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures | 1155 E 58th St. | Open April 16 – August 16

Ancient Nubia, a region located along the Nile in what is today southern Egypt and northern Sudan, lived in symbiosis with animals. Companions of daily life, sources of artistic and religious inspiration, subjects of trade, familiar even in the afterlife, animals in the ancient world had their place at the top of society and power.

From the lion to the crocodile, from the ibis to the ibex, from cattle to insects, A Bestiary of Ancient Nubia presents a world-first panorama of animals in ancient Nubia from the A-Group culture to the medieval period (3800 B.C.E.–900 C.E.).

Smart Museum of Art | 5550 S. Greenwood Ave. | Open March 24 – July 5

In February 1999, UChicago Prof. Wu Hung opened his first exhibition at the Smart Museum of Art. The field-defining Transience: Chinese Experimental Art at the End of the Twentieth Century—and many more exhibitions Wu curated in the ensuing years—forged new avenues for situating Chinese art within a broader global contemporary framework.

Beyond Boundaries: Three Decades of Contemporary Chinese Art at the Smart reflects on the enduring adaptability of contemporary art from China as it continues to grow within and beyond cultural and academic institutions.

Bringing together artworks acquired by the Museum over the last three decades, archival materials, ephemera, and new work, Beyond Boundaries explores how artists navigate and challenge physical limitations across cultural, environmental and political terrains.

Logan Center for the Arts, Cafe Logan | 915 E 60th St. | Open April 17 – July 30

Black Culture in Chicago, a photography exhibition by internationally renowned photographer Mark Joseph and director Ada Nivia López, began with a question: Who gets to define how a community is seen?

Chicago has been shaped by those who arrived carrying memory, culture, and hope. This collection stands in respect of the contributions of African Americans and their enduring legacy.