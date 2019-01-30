Classes canceled through noon Thursday, will resume Thursday afternoon

Note: This message was sent Jan. 30 to members of the UChicago community by Eric M. Heath, Associate Vice President for Safety & Security; and Michele Rasmussen, Dean of Students in the University.

After reviewing weather forecasts that continue to call for extremely low temperatures and wind chill through Thursday morning, the President and Provost have extended the cancellation of all classes and non-essential activities through 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

University classes will resume and offices will be open as of 12 p.m. Thursday. As previously announced, the extended cancellation includes classes and activities in Hyde Park as well as those at the Gleacher Center and NBC Tower downtown. The National Weather Service has advised that temperatures are likely to rise from current extreme levels throughout Thursday morning and afternoon.

We understand that some students, faculty and staff may still have difficulties traveling on Thursday; please contact your supervisor, instructor or others as appropriate if you expect to miss work or classes after 12 p.m. Thursday. If you are unsure whether a specific activity will proceed as planned, please check with the organizers or office leaders.

The Laboratory Schools and all four campuses of the University of Chicago Charter Schools have canceled classes through Thursday.

Many key functions will continue during the additional period of closure:

All residence halls and dining commons will remain open.

Essential safety personnel, including University police and Facilities employees, will provide key services, though security officers will be removed from outdoor posts as temperatures drop to unsafe levels.

Transportation services, including shuttle buses, will operate on a regular schedule unless conditions make that impossible or unsafe.

Closures include all Library facilities, Harper Memorial Library, the Reynolds Club, Ida Noyes, and eateries in those buildings.

The University of Chicago Medicine will continue to operate its hospitals and clinics, and will continue to communicate about operations with their staff and faculty.

The Student Health Service and Student Counseling Service will remain open for urgent cases and urgent walk-ins. Non-urgent appointments will be rescheduled.

Please check the University website for continuing updates. Many units will issue additional guidance specific to their school, division, or department.

Please plan ahead for the severe weather and take extra precautions. We continue to advise students, faculty, other academic personnel, and staff to avoid travel through late Thursday morning and stay inside if possible. You can keep track of weather updates and advisories through the National Weather Service’s website: https://www.weather.gov/lot/

Additional safety reminders

Download the UChicagoSafe Mobile App for immediate access to information for emergencies and links to safety resources.

Use public transportation if at all possible Stay up to date on any changes in campus transportation services. To minimize time spent waiting outdoors, you can track individual buses and shuttles at uchicago.transloc.com (also available on smartphones).

If you drive to campus and park on the street, be sure to adhere to all city street signs as some locations that are usually open for parking may be prohibited during extreme weather.

Additional resources

For students who are experiencing difficulties as a result of the extreme weather (e.g., inadequate winter clothing, transportation problems), please contact Campus and Student Life at 773.702.5243 during regular business hours or submit a request via https://csl.uchicago.edu/about/contact. For immediate attention, phone the Dean-on-Call at 773.834.HELP (4357).

Further information on employment policy and weather can be found at http://hrservices.uchicago.edu/fpg/policies/500/p502.shtml, under item #14.

Please check the University website, www.uchicago.edu, for further updates. Again, we urge you to take precautions and do what you can to help one another through the difficult conditions.