Class Day speakers highlight communities built during their time at UChicago

The University of Chicago will celebrate the newest graduates of the College one day before the 540th Convocation with its annual Class Day event. The accomplishments and achievements of the Class of 2026 will be on full display when the event kicks off a celebratory weekend on Friday, June 5, at 2 p.m. on the Main Quadrangles. Matteo Caloia, Ana Emilia Davalos and Vincent Li were selected by their peers to speak on behalf of the graduating class while the keynote address will be delivered by award-winning playwright David Auburn, AB’91 . We talked to the three College Class Day speakers to learn more about them and the message they hope to deliver.

Matteo Caloia What would incoming first-year Matteo Caloia want to hear before starting his UChicago journey? That is the question the fourth-year version of himself hopes to answer on Class Day. Hailing from Washington, D.C., Caloia came to the University to play men’s soccer and was rewarded with a historic national championship after just four months in Hyde Park. Memorable as that was, it might be the people he met across campus that most stick with him. “The quality of the people and the diversity of their interests and passions is incredible,” said Caloia. “The fact that people are so willing to have discussions while at the same time being open to those conversations having an impact on their own perspectives makes it a special place.”

His remarks were inspired by all the different people that he met on the way to Convocation. While on stage, he wants to point out the differences between a college graduate and a graduate of the College. “Receiving your degree, no matter where it is from, is an incredible accomplishment,” Caloia said. “However, students here are so intellectually curious and they are able to spend four years with some of the smartest classmates and professors refining how and why you think, which is a skill that will last your entire life.” An economics major, Caloia is also among the first cohort to leave the College with a minor in entrepreneurship—which he has already put to good use as the co-founder of (P)rind, a parmesan-rind-based snack. He is excited to be able to put classes aside and focus on his growing company, but he doesn’t plan on going too far. “I’m staying in the city and hope to still be involved with the University in some capacity whether that is as a teacher’s assistant at Booth or helping out with the club soccer team,” Caloia said. “I truly do love UChicago, so there is no way I can stray too far from this place.” Ana Emilia Davalos Ana Emilia Davalos vividly remembers her first tour of campus. Now she is the one that gets to create those special moments for future students of the College. “My first time on campus was over four years ago but it feels like it was just yesterday,” she said. “One day I’m listening to the guides share their experiences and the next I’m telling prospective families about how amazing and magical this school is.” Being a tour guide is just one example of how Davalos has tried to get as much out of her UChicago experience as she can. Over the past four years, she has served as a peer advisor for Career Advancement, the president of the campus consulting club Pareto Solutions and a member of the Model UN. Davalos took on so much out of her desire to get to know her fellow classmates. When she thinks about the time she has spent at UChicago, her first thought goes to the family she has formed here. The people she became close to helped her through major adversity and she wants to make sure that she is there for them. “Sometimes I think that the world just waits to introduce you to people who are going to be in your life forever, and UChicago was that place where I got to meet all of them,” she said. Davalos will focus on that as part of her speech—but also wants to shine a light on how impressive each single person on campus is. “This is a place where you can look back at the end of a quarter and realize the amount of work you’ve been able to produce or the thoughts you’ve developed or the relationships you built,” she said. “Knowing how impressive the people around you are with achievements that could be very different from yours is something that has always left me with a feeling of wonder and awe.”

Davalos will use that sense of wonder as she travels the globe for the first few months after graduation before diving into the professional world back here in Chicago as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group. Vincent Li Vincent Li didn’t know what to expect when he arrived at UChicago. He knew he’d enjoy the intellectual rigor that the College was known for, but he was pleasantly surprised by what he experienced from the get-go. “I realized early on that when you come to UChicago, you have a community form around you almost instantly,” he said. Originally from China, Li found this helpful as it allowed him to develop a home away from home. He took that one step further when he became a resident assistant (RA) in his second year, fostering that same kind of environment for students living at Max Palevsky Residential Commons. “I loved to host study breaks as an RA and always found myself having fun conversations with everyone that lived in Max P,” said Li. “Being able to serve as a mentor for my residents was one of my favorite things to do on campus.” Serving as an RA also allowed Li to get to know everyone as an individual, not just a number or a nameless dot in a picture. It’s this lesson that he is going to try and convey to the audience come Class Day. “On our first day on campus, we took a photo where everyone pretty much looks the same,” said Li. “However, we’re all vastly different. Those dots disappeared over our four years here and turned into a mosaic where you have individual pieces that form a beautiful image when put together.” Li will be staying in Chicago after graduation and will put his economics and laws, letters and society double major to work as a consultant at Econic Partners. Until then, he wants to savor the last few days spent with the community that has helped him call UChicago home.