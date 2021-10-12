Class of 2025 joins intellectual, creative community at UChicago

As a high school student in Mumbai, India, she observed a gender gap between the number of men and women pursuing STEM careers. Since her female peers didn’t find the math and science curriculum interesting or engaging, at the end of her junior year, she and a friend decided to co-found GirlSTEMpowered, an initiative meant to create long-term interest among female students.

Through a series of webinars and posts curated on modern STEM topics, the initiative educates girls from around the world on careers in the field and connects them with college-aged STEM majors. As co-founder, Pahwa organizes virtual opportunities for women in STEM to connect with one another and has grown the community to nearly 2,300 people.

“One of the biggest successes has been girls thanking us for being part of the organization and having the opportunity to explore STEM more,” she said. “I also had the opportunity to get to know other girls, from all around the globe, who have also started their own initiatives to spark change in their communities.”

Along with boosting enthusiasm for all things STEM, Pahwa is an accomplished dancer. At the age of five, she began training in ballet and branched out to contemporary dance and classical jazz. Drawing on her passion for teaching and mentoring, she worked as a ballet teacher for young girls.

At UChicago, Pahwa feels grateful that the Core curriculum will allow her to explore all of her interests. She intends to double-major in biological sciences and economics with a business specialization, and hopes to join the Global Health Alliance, UChicago PERFCO and Women in Business.

BJ Moses-Rosenthal

A skilled welder and civic engagement leader, BJ Moses-Rosenthal searched for a college that was both academically and environmentally diverse. He found it in UChicago, just 45 minutes from his home in Glencoe, Illinois.

“I feel like UChicago is an environment for people who want to learn and are passionate about whatever they're pursuing,” he said. “And that makes me so excited.”

On campus, Moses-Rosenthal plans to double-major in math and anthropology, and is looking forward to meeting professors and conducting research. He also hopes to explore different avenues, including through the UChicago Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club and Amnesty International, a refugee rights focused RSO.

As the president of his high school’s social service board, Moses-Rosenthal helped a few hundred students per week get involved with charitable works, ranging from serving food to unhoused Chicagoans, to tutoring and mentoring children with social or emotional trauma.

During the pandemic, he continued working with Imagine Englewood If, a non-profit dedicated to empowering South Side community members. By mentoring students and helping them with their homework, Moses-Rosenthal was able to ease their transition to online school.

Before attending UChicago, he took a gap year to work on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, canvassing remotely and helping register voters. In the same year, Moses-Rosenthal also found joy working for his family manufacturing business, creating custom equipment for solar and automotive industries as well as packaging.