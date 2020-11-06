Class of 2024 finds inspiration under unique circumstances

Before coming to UChicago, the Dallas native also planned theological conferences as a member of several leadership councils and youth groups within the Presbyterian and Cumberland Presbyterian denominations.

The daughter of Cameroonian immigrants, Tume has always felt close to her family’s roots, and hopes to spend the next four years learning more about the role Christianity has played in Africa.

She also plans to pursue a major in public policy or environmental and urban studies, and get involved the Institute of Politics and other programs that make an impact on neighboring communities.

“I want to graduate from UChicago with an understanding of the space that I’ve occupied for four years and what my presence means for Chicagoans outside of Hyde Park,” said Tume, a UChicago Odyssey Scholar. “I’m hoping to establish this understanding through different community engagement opportunities, go to in-person cultural shows and events, and possibly study abroad in an African country.”

Developing prose through research

Even before she arrived at UChicago, Lauren Kingsly was already a published author.

In 2019, Kingsly released Tickled Imagination: A teenager’s reality living with undiagnosed Lyme Disease, a book focusing on her struggles navigating the health care system after falling ill during her sophomore year of high school. Inspired by her own experience with chronic illness, Kingsly hopes to join a psychology lab at UChicago and pursue research in understanding the cognitive and emotional components of hallucinations and long-term trauma.

Kingsly said the distinguished psychology faculty is what drew her to UChicago, as well as the school’s emphasis on the Core curriculum and diverse student body.