Class of 2024 finds inspiration under unique circumstances

“UChicago was the only school that offered everything I was looking for: the right combination of majors and minors, a high-level yet relaxed music program, the opportunity to be in a city and supplemental essays that made me smile,” McClure said.
At a young age, McClure grew up in an entirely bilingual environment, enrolling in two schools—one in the U.S., his dad’s home country, and one in his mother’s hometown in Hungary. During the school year, he alternated between the each of the schools while completing coursework for the other from a distance, making him no stranger to remote learning.
This quarter, McClure is attending classes remotely from his home in Buffalo, New York.
Outside of classes, McClure enjoys perusing Google Maps, learning trivia facts and reading and editing Wikipedia articles. He has also contributed to the Chicago Maroon student newspaper. As a classically trained pianist, McClure is passionate about sight reading new music and finding ways to collaborate with other musicians in an online setting.
“I’m lucky to be part of UChicago’s incredible educational environment,” said McClure. “I’m most excited to meet and learn from my fellow students, especially when I get to campus, and to immerse myself in RSOs and programs that I hope can provide me with priceless experiences and opportunities for the future.”
A wealth of disciplines
Although Josette Huang grew up in Honolulu, she also calls Barcelona home, having spent her summers in the city developing a passion for tennis at a young age.
“I competed at all levels—local, state, national, international—in both piano and tennis, and I hope to continue fostering these passions of mine at UChicago,” Huang said.