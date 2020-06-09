Class of 2020 reflects on first days, last four years at UChicago

In 2016, the University of Chicago interviewed a group of incoming undergraduates during Orientation Week about their expectations for the next four years. Though their passions ranged from poetry to nonprofit work to running track and field, each of the three students was inspired to begin their academic journeys after meeting for the first time on campus.

“As I watched my new set of classmates traverse this beautiful Quad,” Greer Baxter recalled, “I knew this was exactly where I was meant to be.”

As the Class of 2020 prepares to graduate this weekend, these three students—Baxter, Vivek Ramakrishnan and Taylor Campos—look back on their transformative experiences at UChicago, and ahead to the future.

Greer Baxter: From poet to musician

When Baxter came to Chicago in 2016, she was a student poet. Although her major was in creative writing, she also discovered over the past four years “a tremendous passion for music and songwriting.”

“It wasn’t until I was exposed to the city of Chicago, creative peers and working on a Grammy Award-winning jazz album that I was introduced to a world of songwriting I never anticipated throwing myself into,” Baxter said.