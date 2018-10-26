Chicago Quantum Summit set for Nov. 8-9

Leading experts in quantum research from industry, government and universities will gather at the University of Chicago on Nov. 8 and 9 for a summit on this emerging technology and the global race to develop quantum’s revolutionary potential. The Quantum Summit, which will include technology leaders at Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, will be hosted by the Chicago Quantum Exchange.

“Quantum technologies have the potential to revolutionize areas ranging from secure communications to supercomputing to precise sensing, with impacts on our economy and national security. It is an exciting time to assemble leaders in the field because the technology is progressing quickly, and it’s important to identify areas where quantum devices will play a critical role,” said David Awschalom, the Liew Family Professor of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago and director of the Chicago Quantum Exchange.

Chicago increasingly is seen as a world-leading hub for quantum engineering. It is home to the Chicago Quantum Exchange, a catalyst for advancing academic and industrial efforts in the science and engineering of quantum information. The Chicago Quantum Exchange is based at the University of Chicago’s Institute for Molecular Engineering, and represents a partnership between University of Chicago, Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, bringing together 70 researchers in various areas of quantum information technology.

“The Chicago Quantum Exchange combines the intellectual talent, research capabilities and engineering skills from the University and our two affiliated national laboratories, Argonne and Fermilab, into a central effort to advance quantum research,” said Juan de Pablo, vice president for national laboratories at the University of Chicago. “Chicago’s growing ecosystem of quantum research and commercialization provides a compelling forum for rich conversation about the progress and promise of this emerging field of research.”

On Nov. 8, the daytime program at the University will include Dario Gil, chief operating officer of AI and IBM Q at IBM Research; Hartmut Neven, director of engineering for AI and quantum at Google; Jeff Henshaw, group program manager for Microsoft’s Quantum Architecture and Computation Group; Steve Binkley, deputy director for science programs in the Office of Science at the U.S. Department of Energy; and France Cordova, director of the National Science Foundation. These leaders will discuss investments for quantum research and technology, their organizations’ plans to collaborate with federal agencies, companies and universities, and the education and workforce development necessary to fuel the quantum revolution. The second day of the summit will include discussions about opportunities for academia, industry and government to join forces in developing the quantum workforce.

At 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, the exchange will host a public event titled “Quantum Engineering: The Next Technological Space Race,” at the Standard Club, 312 S. Plymouth Court in Chicago. The event will include a keynote talk by Hartmut Neven, Google’s director of engineering for AI and quantum, and a conversation with Neven and Awschalom.

More information on the summit, including a registration page for the public event, is available on the Chicago Quantum Exchange website. Summit programming, including the public event also will be webcast.