Chicago Quantum Exchange adds new international and regional partners

The Chicago Quantum Exchange, a growing hub for the research and development of quantum technology that is based at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, has added to its community two world-leading research institutions at the forefront of quantum information science and engineering: the Weizmann Institute of Science and The Ohio State University.

“These partnerships significantly broaden our scientific connections and perspectives as we continue to build a nexus of quantum research here in Chicago,” said University of Chicago President Robert J. Zimmer. “Our collaborations with The Ohio State University and the Weizmann Institute will enhance quantum innovation and strengthen our foundation of knowledge and discovery.”

The Weizmann Institute, in Rehovot, Israel, is one of the world’s leading multidisciplinary institutions in basic science. Its research on trapped ion qubits, superconducting qubits, neutral atom simulators and photon-based computation can be applied to critical challenges in physics, chemistry, optics and engineering, and its theoretical groups have expertise in topological quantum states of matter and topological quantum computation. The institute will host workshops with the Chicago Quantum Exchange, and Weizmann researchers will expand and spark research collaborations through the exchange to create powerful and efficient technologies.

“The Weizmann Institute is proud to partner with the University of Chicago around research in quantum science and technology,” said Prof. Roee Ozeri, vice president for resource development and public affairs at the institute. “Since the days of Enrico Fermi, the University of Chicago has been a leader in quantum science. In this transformative quantum era, the partnership between the Weizmann Institute and the University of Chicago, who have complementary capabilities, will serve as a springboard for both institutions.”

The Ohio State University is a leading land-grant research university, and its researchers are enabling discoveries and transformative technologies that have significant impact on knowledge creation, the economy and society. The university is a national leader in preparing a quantum-ready workforce that can meet the existing and growing demand across the communications, optics, computing and materials industries. Ohio State is the Chicago Quantum Exchange’s first regional partner, strengthening the exchange’s connections throughout the Midwest and the nation. It also leads the multi-institutional quantum education program QuSTEAM.

“Quantum information technology presents unique opportunities for students and researchers to engage in curiosity-driven and cutting-edge work that solves the problems people face in their everyday lives,” said The Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson. “As a result of this partnership with CQE, Ohio State faculty and students will have the opportunity to learn alongside brilliant collaborators and make a real-world and far-reaching impact.”

Together, the Chicago Quantum Exchange and its partners advance the science and engineering that is necessary to build and scale quantum technologies and develop practical applications, such as those for quantum computing and communications.

“Having partners across the world, and across the Midwest, broadens our perspectives and as we continue to grow our community from the heart of U.S. quantum research in Chicago,” said David Awschalom, the Liew Family Professor in Molecular Engineering and Physics at the University of Chicago, senior scientist at Argonne, director of the Chicago Quantum Exchange, and director of Q-NEXT, a Department of Energy Quantum Information Science Center. “We look forward to collaborating with Ohio State and the Weizmann Institute to advance quantum science and technology and develop a strong, diverse quantum workforce.”

“Working with leaders at Ohio State University and the Weizmann Institute has reinforced for us the deep value of global collaboration on quantum science and technology,” said Juan de Pablo, Vice President for National Laboratories, Science Strategy, Innovation, and Global Initiatives at the University of Chicago. “Quantum information science is poised to make a profound impact on research, technology, and business growth around the globe, and we are excited to continue advancing that work with some of the world’s great research organizations.”

Headquartered at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, CQE is anchored by the University of Chicago, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Northwestern University. Member institutions and corporate partners collaborate on research efforts, host joint workshops to develop new research possibilities, and provide opportunities for training the next generation of quantum scientists and engineers through internships and postdoctoral programs.

—This story was first published on the Chicago Quantum Exchange website.