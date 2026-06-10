Celebrate Juneteenth 2026 at UChicago in the community

On June 19, 1865, “General Order No. 3” was read in Galveston, Texas, bringing news of freedom to enslaved people more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Now a federal holiday, Juneteenth marks the abolition of slavery in the United States.

The following events, supported by the University of Chicago 2026 Juneteenth Celebration funding program, recognize the holiday and offer a chance for meaningful reflection and community engagement.

Saturday, June 13

Knit and crochet with the Committed Knitters

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arts Lawn, 337 E. Garfield Blvd.

Spend the day with the Committed Knitters for a fun-filled knit fest that celebrates freedom, creativity and collective care—one stitch at a time. Free and open to seasoned stitchers or the crafting-curious. Complimentary snacks and drinks, special giveaways, free yarn and needles provided for all participants.

Friday, June 19

Celebrate at the DuSable Black History Museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DuSable Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Place

Join The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center for its annual Juneteenth celebration, the Museum’s largest community event of the year. Enjoy a day filled with live music, wellness activities, educational and cultural programming, family-friendly experiences, and shopping with local vendors.

Saturday, June 20

University of Chicago Service Center & Woodlawn Botanical Nature Center Community Gardening

Noon-6 p.m.

Woodlawn Botanical Nature Center, 63rd Street between Stony Island and Harper — the community garden space behind Hyde Park Academy High School

This multi-generational celebration includes a network of community gardeners, conservationists, public artists, and youth development practitioners for neighborhood and community engagement. This event includes gardening, arts and crafts, and performances by local artists. Anyone interested in attending or volunteering can contact Nick Currie (ncurrie@uchicago.edu).

Monday, June 22

Uncovering Legacies: Juneteenth and the Historical Impact of Slavery on Science and Society

Noon-1 p.m. (reception to follow)

Billings Auditorium, P-117, Mitchell Hospital, 5815 S. Maryland Ave.

The Office of Culture, Belonging and Community Care at UChicago Medicine is hosting a Juneteenth event centered on the intersection of history, science, and racial justice, featuring Spencer Annor-Ampofo, a distinguished researcher and journalist. Annor-Ampofo will present his research on the historical legacy of slavery in scientific practices. This event also includes a panel discussion and community engagement activities.

Thursday, June 25

Reimagining Space, Memory, and Liberation: A Juneteenth Program with Amanda Williams

Noon-1 p.m.

Gordon Center for Integrative Science, 3rd floor Atrium, 929 E. 57th St.

Join the UChicago Department of Radiology’s Diversity & Inclusion Council at a Juneteenth event featuring artist Amanda Williams, a Chicago-based visual artist, architect, MacArthur Fellow, and UChicago Laboratory Schools alumna. The event will consist of a keynote lecture, moderated discussion, and community dialogue centered on how histories of slavery, segregation, and systemic disinvestment continue to shape urban landscapes—particularly in Chicago’s South Side neighborhoods.

Saturday, June 27

Liberating Love: A Juneteenth Celebration of Black Sexual Health

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Village, 1525 E. 55th St., Suite 310

Hosted by the Center of HIV Elimination, this free, community-centered event will feature educational workshops and a body positivity movement session.

Monday, June 29

Chapbook Creation with the Logan Correctional Center

6-9 p.m.

Walls Turned Sideways, 2717 W. Madison St.

Join the Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture for a Juneteenth celebration and distribution of writings from women at Logan Prison titled Untold Truths.

Sunday, July 12 to Sunday, August 2

Digital Storytelling Initiative: Film Screen & Discussion Series

1-4 p.m. every Sunday

Logan Center for the Arts, Rooms 201 and 901, 915 E 60th St.

Join the Digital Storytelling Institute at the Logan Center for the Arts, for a four-session Screening and Discussion series that supports and encourages open dialogue about Black independent filmmaking. Each session includes a free film screening and a discussion about the film in the context of viewers’ experiences, beliefs and tastes.

Saturday, July 25

Community Mural Project

1-4 p.m.

Logan Center for the Arts, Gidwitz Lobby, 915 E. 60th St.

Join the Logan Center for the Arts Community Mural Program for its opening event to celebrate the Community Mural Project. This event is the culmination of a four-part workshop where participants experience the power of painting a community mural together. Murals are a form of public art that cannot be separated from the communities in which they’re placed. They bring people together and showcase what makes communities unique, which is why this Community Mural Program is perfectly positioned to highlight and celebrate the expansive and diverse legacy of Juneteenth.