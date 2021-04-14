Celebrate Earth Week at the University of Chicago

For many people, the past year has brought a renewed sense of appreciation for the environment—not only as a safe outdoor space to enjoy amid a pandemic—but as a global system whose fate is linked to humanity’s through climate change and human-wildlife interactions.

To celebrate Earth Week, the University of Chicago is marking the occasion with a suite of programming around sustainability and environmental research, education and awareness initiatives. Anchoring the effort is a new platform aimed at fostering connection among and support for the University’s Environmental Community, dubbed “UChicago ECo.”

The website features information about events; course and program offerings; funding, volunteer and career opportunities; updates on campus sustainability initiatives; and more. It spans a wide range of scholarship and involvement opportunities at the University of Chicago that reflect the interdisciplinary nature of environmental challenges and solutions.

A few examples of the many ways to participate each day next week are below. Visit the UChicago ECo Calendar to see them all.

To share any other Earth Week or environment-related events not yet listed on the events page, email environmentalcommunity@uchicago.edu.