Celebrate Earth Day with events at UChicago

As new buds and blossoms mark the coming of spring, they also plant the seeds for Earth Day on April 22. To celebrate, the University of Chicago has organized events throughout the month, led by the Office of Sustainability. Catch a special screening of a documentary featuring UChicago scholars, take a guided technical tour of campus facilities and explore an outdoor lab of “living sculpture.” Read on for more Earth Day events, including volunteer opportunities, or check out the full sustainability calendar. April 9

Earth Month Tour: ‘Untidy Objects’

Thursday, April 9, 3-4 p.m., in the garden south of David and Reva Logan Center for the Arts, 5620 S. Drexel Ave. | RSVP

Join a tour of the outdoor research lab “Untidy Objects” led by visual artist and DOVA lecturer Amber Ginsburg, who will invite visitors into how this “living sculpture” that includes water and vegetation is also a social intervention. The lab prompts viewers to consider that humans are the only living organism with legal and political rights. Participants can use their phones to explore sites of “augmented reality” that alter viewers’ responses to the sculpture’s propositions. The tour will begin in the circular drive behind the Logan Center for the Arts when entering from 5620 S. Drexel Ave. April 10

Earth Month Tour: Campus data center

Friday, April 10, 3-4 p.m., Location TBD | RSVP

Join a tour of a campus data center led by Raymond Parpart, director of UChicago’s Data Center Strategy & Operations office, for an inside look at how his team earned a top efficiency certification for implementing sustainability strategies related to airflow management, mechanical systems, electrical systems and processes. The campus’s five data centers collectively run 368 cabinets to support teaching, learning and research. April 11

Chicago Energy Conference co-presented by the energy and sustainability clubs of UChicago and Northwestern University

Saturday, April 11, 9 a.m.-4:50 p.m., Robert H. Lurie Medical Research Center, 303 E. Superior St., Chicago | Tickets free for UChicago students, faculty and staff

Attend the inaugural UChicago College student-run Chicago Energy Conference with the theme: “Resilience in a Changing World: Stability, Strength, and Innovation for a World in Flux.” The event will feature keynote speakers from leading energy research and sustainability organizations, as well as panel discussions and networking opportunities.

ENERGY STAR® 2026 Battle of the Buildings

April 14-28

UChicago residence hall communities will compete to conserve as much energy and water as possible in this annual contest. Seven halls, from Campus North to Woodlawn, will vie for the title. Learn more. April 13

Earth Month Tour: Rockefeller Memorial Chapel

Monday, April 13, 5-6 p.m., 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave. | RSVP

Join a tour of the historic 1928 Rockefeller Memorial Chapel led by Patrick Lummen, the capital project manager of the recently completed large-scale renovation project to restore the chapel’s stained-glass windows and masonry. The project also enhanced the sustainability of the building exterior. Tour will meet at the south entrance doors. April 16

Earth Month Tour: West Campus Combined Utility Plant

Thursday, April 16, 12-1:30 p.m., 5801 S. Maryland Ave. | RSVP

Join a walking tour of the West Campus Combined Utility Plant—designed by architect Helmut Jahn, who also designed the Joe and Rika Mansueto Library—led by maintenance mechanic Abdull Gregory for an in-depth look at the processes responsible for bringing critical utilities such as steam and chilled water across campus and to UChicago Medicine. This unique behind-the-scenes tour requires comfort with a noisy environment and the use of stairs. Gather promptly at the entrance doors on 5801 S. Maryland Ave., doors will be locked at 12:05 p.m. April 18

UCSC Earth Day of Service

Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., gather in McCormick-Tribune Lounge of the Reynolds Club, 5706 S. University Ave. | RSVP

Join the University Community Service Center and community partners for sustainability-focused service projects on the South Side. The service day, in partnership with community organizations across Englewood, Hyde Park, Woodlawn, Greater Grand Crossing and beyond, will focus on beautification, outreach and capacity-building projects at local community sites. Participants will gather for breakfast and check-in at the McCormick-Tribune Lounge at 10 a.m. before heading out and getting to work. Most projects will be at sites within walking distance of the University, within one mile, though there will be transportation available for a select few project sites. Projects will last approximately 2.5 hours, with time built in to learn about the organization and hear about upcoming opportunities to engage. All participants should expect to return to campus by approximately 2 p.m. April 21

“Plan C for Civilization” film screening and Q&A

Tuesday, April 21, 5:30-8:20 p.m., International House, Assembly Hall, 1414 E. 59th St (enter via the side entrance on Dorchester Avenue) | RSVP

Enjoy a free screening of Plan C for Civilization, a new documentary that prominently features Prof. David Keith, founding faculty director of the Climate Systems Engineering initiative (CSEi). The film, which “reveals the hidden world” of the solar geoengineering tech race, runs approximately 108 minutes and will be followed by a discussion and Q&A with Keith, director Ben Kalina and geophysical sciences Prof. Elisabeth Moyer. Food will be provided. April 24

Earth Month Tour: The Keller Center

Friday, April 24, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 1307 E. 60th St. | RSVP

Join a tour of the Keller Center led by Gabriel Wilcox, director of sustainable design at the architecture firm Krueck Sexton Partners, who will explore the restoration and reimagining of a 1960s Edward Durrell Stone historic limestone residence hall into the most sustainable building on campus. Home to the Harris School, the center is LEED Platinum certified and has earned recognition through the rigorous Living Building Challenge.

April 25

Jackson Park Clean-Up

Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the Hayes Parking Lot at 63rd Street and Lake Shore Drive | RSVP Clean up swathes of Jackson Park, the 552-acre park in the Woodlawn community east of campus that is home to the Wooded Island, Japanese Garden and 63rd Street Beach. The Chicago Parks District and the Office of Sustainability will provide tools, pickers, bags and gloves. Meet at the Hayes Parking Lot at 63rd Street and Lake Shore Drive. Waiver required. April 25

Spring Community Shred Fest

Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.,1427 E. 60th St. (behind The UChicago Press building) | More Info

In recognition of Earth Month, IT Services hosts this event that is free and open to all faculty, staff, students and local community members. Join us to safely and securely destroy unwanted documents and e-waste. IT Services team members will be on site to offer tips on how you can protect yourself against identity theft. April 28

Earth Month Tour: Recycling center

Tues., April 28, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m., 4121 S. Packers Ave. (Back of the Yards) | RSVP

Join us for a tour of the state-of-the-art $50M Chicago facility that processes all the single-stream recycling collected on campus, led by Jess Valete, a sustainability specialist. All visitors need to sign a safety waiver before visiting. Participants should be prepared to enter a loud environment, with three flights of stairs to climb, and will be provided with safety attire.