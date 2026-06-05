Cancer pathology AI company takes first at 2026 Edward L. Kaplan, ’71, New Venture Challenge

The winners of the 2026 New Venture Challenge are:

*After voting was concluded, additional investments were made, so dollar amounts are not indicative of placing.

Slideflow Labs is revolutionizing the way that pathologists determine cancer prognosis and predict recurrence. It has developed cancer pathology AI infrastructure that enables hospitals to discover, develop and run biomarkers in-house, delivering superior insights, accelerating turnaround time, and generating revenue for the hospital rather than for external reference labs.

Nestera is a vertically integrated operating system for Hospital-at-Home programs. It automates patient eligibility screening and orchestrates end-to-end home transfer and care logistics, enabling health systems to safely scale home-based acute care. With Nestera, hospitals expand inpatient capacity and improve margins, throughput and patient experience without adding headcount.

Vidnova Therapeutics is advancing a microbiome therapeutic developed at UChicago striving to treat liver disease patients. Its lead asset is under investigation in a Phase 1b clinical trial and uses defined bacterial strains with known safety and metabolomic profiles to enable precise and scalable microbiome augmentation.

*Included in the prize total, Vidnova Therapeutics also was awarded the Moonshot Prize ($25,000), which is given to a team whose unique technology is catalyzing innovative solutions to global challenges.

BRAIV is a precision psychiatry decision intelligence platform solving trial-and-error prescribing for the 80 million Americans on psychiatric medication and addressing the more than $82 billion U.S. behavioral health crisis.

Fifth place: CareLumi ($135,000)

CareLumi is the first unified infrastructure platform that takes over the administrative burden of healthcare compliance. Its AI Compliance Officer, Carl, orchestrates a multi-agent system that manages the relationship between medical providers, facilities and insurance providers.

Sixth place: Hydrastack ($190,000)

Hydrastack compresses the time it takes to convert slot machine games into online formats using AI-driven code translation, reducing timelines from months to weeks. It begins in regulated casino gaming, building the infrastructure for faster software translation in complex, compliance-driven industries.

Seventh place: Rare Earth Rescue ($205,000)

Rare Earth Rescue is a domestic magnet-to-magnet recycling company supplying rare earth oxide to U.S. permanent magnet manufacturers. By securing feedstock and using proven recycling technologies, it delivers reliable material under long-term contracts, capturing premium pricing while reducing supply-chain risk for EV, wind and defense customers.

*Included in the prize total, Rare Earth Rescue was awarded additional investment ($50,000) through the Polsky Energy Transition Leadership Program . Rare Earth Rescue also won the People’s Choice Award, a $5,000 cash prize voted on by the audience.

Eight place (tie): Inzollo ($25,000), Unloket ($25,000), eep ($25,000)

Inzollo builds modular, distributor-first tools that manage the full lifecycle of inventory, orders and warehouse operations. Distributors start with the modules they need today and expand over time for an all-in-one tech solution.

Unloket is an A.I. concierge for mid-sized independent hotels with fewer than 150 rooms and short-term rental operators that centralizes guest communication, handles requests and provides local recommendations, helping hotel staff respond faster, reduce workload, and deliver a more personalized and consistent guest experience.

eep is a performance intelligence system that forecasts and protects human performance capacity. By predicting when cognitive overload and burnout risk are rising, eep intervenes early to prevent crashes — helping high-performing individuals sustain consistent, reliable performance without pushing past their limits.

Investments in six of the teams were made in part from the Purcell Ventures Investment Award, which was established following a $2 million gift from Greg Purcell and Francine Purcell in 2022.

Since it began in 1997, the New Venture Challenge has graduated more than 200 companies still in operation today, including nationally known brands such as Grubhub, Braintree/Venmo, Simple Mills and Tovala, that have gone on to raise more than $1.5 billion in funding and achieve more than $11.6 billion in exits.