To bridge science and art, Fermilab program highlights ‘fabulous imaginations’

Fermilab is America’s particle physics and accelerator laboratory.
So, you might be surprised to discover what exists on the second floor of Wilson Hall on the University of Chicago-affiliated lab’s 6,800-acre campus in Batavia, Illinois: a formal art gallery.
The Fermilab Gallery serves as the site of the annual culmination of the laboratory’s artist-in-residence program, now in its seventh year. Mark Hirsch, who uses computer models and coding for his art, was recently selected as the 2021-22 artist-in-residence, joining guest composer David Biedenbender, who plans to explore questions such as: What might particles colliding sound like?
The connection between art and science has always been part of Fermilab’s framework, instilled by its founding director, the late physicist-artist-sculptor-writer Robert R. Wilson. The creation of Fermilab’s artist-in-residence program in 2014 then, only made sense to help increase the public understanding of its scientist’s work.