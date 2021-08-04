To bridge science and art, Fermilab program highlights ‘fabulous imaginations’

“Over the years, people are realizing the strength of this connection between art and science,” said Georgia Schwender, Fermilab’s art gallery coordinator and founder of the artist-in-residence program. “With this public outreach, we are trying to answer the question of, how do you get people who might not be interested in particle physics at the equation level interested in just learning about it?

“Visually, this is a way to get them in.”

The annual call for artists is open to visual artists, composers, choreographers, and writers. Over the last seven years, Fermilab has had a mix of artists using different mediums, from UChicago alum and photographer Adam Nadel, AB’90, to sculptor Jim Jenkins, to digital artist Ellen Sandor, to name a few. Each selected artist then interacts with various scientists at the laboratory, learns more about experiments and research, and spends the year creating artwork based on what they learn.

The goal is to have the artists serve as ambassadors to the arts community, inviting them to look at the science of particle physics from a new, more resonant perspective.

Nadel, the 2018 artist-in-residence, used Fermilab’s high-energy electron beam to make “Nadelgrams,” a nod to Man Ray’s cameraless rayographs. Nadel’s negative space images were created after the beam—the Accelerator Application Development and Demonstration (A2D2) tool—was aimed precisely at photographic paper, using electrons instead of light to capture the invisible world.

“Artists and scientists are both really creative and they have fabulous imaginations,” said Schwender, who has worked at Fermilab since 2001. “They are both very different but also very similar—almost like the other side of the coin, you know? I think we are really finding that common ground between artists and scientist and building upon both their strengths, in addition to also being able to communicate that to our community.”