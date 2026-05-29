From Booth to Google: An alum learns to lead AI innovation

Editor’s note: This story is part of Meet a UChicagoan, a regular series focusing on the people who make UChicago a distinct intellectual community.

In 2006, Satyajeet Salgar, MBA’07, was sitting in an advanced marketing class at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business when he pitched his group on a case study: a new video platform called YouTube.

Smartphones were growing in popularity, and the internet was nearly ubiquitous.

“This platform is going to be big,” Salgar thought. But his group balked.

“The sentiment in the class was, ‘We don’t think this thing will make it to next year,’” Salgar said.

After he graduated, he got a job with Google—working on partnerships at YouTube, one of its newest acquisitions.

“I always found that hilarious,” Salgar said.

Nearly two decades later, Salgar serves as director of product management and user experience (UX) at Google AI. In this role, Salgar leads the company’s efforts to use AI to build the next generation of products for Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Search and more. It was a path that emerged from his graduate studies at Booth, where he learned to break a problem into its basic principles before looking for a solution.



“I might be a better software engineer for it,” Salgar said. “Even without writing code for two years, I felt like I developed the habit of rethinking everything from the start, then building it back up.”

The path toward innovation

Growing up in Tanzania, Nigeria and India, Salgar saw how innovative technology was changing the way people lived their lives and spent their time.

By high school, he knew computing would be central to his path in life. This led him to pursue a bachelor’s in computer engineering at India’s Pune Institute of Computer Technology, then a master’s in computer science at Stanford University.

As a graduate student, Salgar worked part-time at a medical startup; after graduating, he joined a data storage security startup. These experiences taught him how technology needs to work with sales, marketing and finance to find success.

This understanding deepened when Salgar earned his MBA at Booth, which he calls a truly “transformational experience.” Salgar enjoyed being part of a student body with diverse skillsets and experiences. His classmates all had unique goals, ambitions and talents, and he loved being in their orbit and learning from them.

Salgar worked as editor-in-chief of the Booth student newspaper, Chicago Business, and kept a pulse on what was happening around campus. He was fascinated by classes with professors Austan D. Goolsbee, Sanjay K. Dhar and Raghuram G. Rajan, all world-class experts in their fields.

“I feel very lucky for my time in Chicago because there was this grounding in data and facts,” Salgar said. “The school was also very intentional about helping students be better at both strategy and marketing, so it was a good time for me to be there.”

That groundwork has become essential for Salgar’s career at Google. His broad skillset has allowed him to move from partnerships at YouTube to a wide range of roles across Google. He’s worked on ads, payments, games and Google Search, among other parts of the company.

Search, especially, was important to Salgar.

“It’s an incredible product because of the impact you have on the world,” he said. “You get to deeply understand people, because you can see what they’re looking for and understand their needs.”

New access to intelligence

In his current role at Google AI, Salgar draws on his nearly two decades of experience across the company to guide AI innovation.

AI, he believes, will affect how everyone works and interacts with the world. He said it could extend intelligence much as YouTube lowered hurdles to broadcasting and Search flattened access to information.

Salgar is part of the AI Innovation and Research team, managing designers, researchers and product managers, among other employees. His goal is to improve Google’s core AI models to help make people’s lives better.

He believes there’s still a gap between the potential of AI and how it’s used today. To close it means letting users find new ways to interact with the product, while his team innovates to push technology further.

“Right now, I’m very focused on improving our platforms and ecosystem,” he said. “How will Chrome evolve? How will the Android operating system evolve? We have glasses that we’ve announced—how do those get better with AI? How do people live better lives as a result?”