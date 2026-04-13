A ‘blob’ in a tank is helping scientists tease out the secrets of turbulence

In a tank on the bottom floor of a University of Chicago research laboratory, scientists summon “The Blob” into existence by firing water jets to create an artfully choreographed series of rings.



First created three years ago in the laboratory of UChicago Prof. William Irvine in collaboration with graduate student Takumi Matsuzawa, The Blob is one of the only ways that researchers can study the strange properties of turbulence—the chaotic swirling of fluids such as air and water—in its purest form: stationary in a lab and isolated from boundaries. Turbulence is a bit of a paradox. It governs everything from the movements of ocean currents and hurricane clouds to the swirling of cream in your coffee and blood in your veins. But as widespread as it is, turbulence has been fiendishly difficult for scientists to understand, compared with most other everyday physics phenomena. In a new study, the Irvine lab reported its first findings from the strange blob. They include several insights into the behavior of turbulence as it spreads and dissipates—including that it lingers far longer than visible to the human eye. “It’s a totally fundamental question—what does turbulence do when you let it loose?—and yet we had no way to study it in such a clean setting before,” said Irvine, a professor of physics and member of the James Franck and Enrico Fermi Institutes. The study was co-authored by Prof. Nigel Goldenfeld, a theoretical physicist at the University of California, San Diego and Minhui Zhu, then a graduate student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and now at Argonne National Laboratory, and was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

How turbulence spreads Understanding the rules of turbulence is crucial for designing planes and turbines, and for building fusion reactors, among other uses. But simulating turbulence and testing it in experiments has been difficult. Researchers always want to study the purest, simplest form of a phenomenon in order to understand the basics and extract the fundamental rules of its behavior. The trouble is that by creating turbulence to study it, you are always interfering with the system in some way. If you stick a paddle into a tank of water to stir it up, both paddle and tank walls unavoidably interfere with how the motion plays out. That was, until The Blob. Irvine and Matsuzawa created an experimental setup in which vortex rings were fired into the center of a tank from all corners. This created a perfect, stationary ball of turbulence on its own at the center of the tank. “It’s a very unique experiment to ask the question, because in no other situation do you have turbulence separated from the walls—with properties not controlled by the box where it exists, but by how you made it,” said Irvine. In this study, Matsuzawa set up a camera to take high-speed images to track the movements of The Blob as it played out. It first expanded, filled the chamber, and then gradually decayed back to rest.

One new observation concerned how turbulence spreads. Unlike, say, tea molecules spreading diffusely out from a teabag in a teacup, turbulent eddies organize themselves to spread in a sharp front. However, this effect had only been experimentally observed in superfluid helium in the 1990s as part of a collaboration by Goldenfeld with the late famed experimentalist Russell Donnelly. Irvine and Matsuzawa’s experiment captured evidence of the same effect in water for the first time. Using modern flow visualization techniques, they were able to perform more nuanced measurements than previously possible to confirm this mechanism of turbulence spreading. How turbulence decays The team also discovered something unexpected about how turbulence died out. They observed two distinct stages in how the energy decayed in The Blob: early on, the energy dropped in one characteristic way, but later it followed a different pattern of decrease. To dig deeper, Irvine and Matsuzawa created turbulence with a different method—by placing a plastic mesh, or grid, into the water tank and shaking it. When they did, they saw that the energy decayed in just a single pattern. “What this shows is that you can have two different laws of decay of turbulence in the same box,” Matsuzawa explained. The difference comes down to the structure of the eddies at the start. In The Blob, the largest eddy starts out about as large as the blob itself and keeps growing until it reaches the size of the container. By contrast, turbulence generated by the grid already contains eddies as large as the container from the start. These findings extend a model for the evolution of freely decaying turbulence, first developed by A.N. Kolmogorov and G.I. Barenblatt, the scientists said. However, it had to be extended to take into account surprising new findings about the technical details by which turbulence evolved once created.