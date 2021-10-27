With Autumn Quarter in full swing, UChicago celebrates students and recent alumni

The University of Chicago marked a joyful resumption of on-campus activities with a host of events this past weekend to celebrate students, alumni, family, staff and the broader UChicago community.
In a ceremony in Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, recent graduates from the Class of 2020 commemorated their graduation, which took place virtually in June 2020. These young alumni were welcomed by the deans of their former residence halls and John W. Boyer, dean of the College.
“We applaud how you completed your studies and commenced your post-graduate life in a series of overlapping crises that touched all of our lives in different ways,” said Boyer during the Oct. 22 ceremony. “Great universities depend on people of talent and energy and courage, and our university has been supremely fortunate to have students like you upon whom we can depend.”