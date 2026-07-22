Argonne marks 80 years of scientific discovery

In 1946, the United States was on the cusp of a new energy age. Chartered to study peaceful uses for atomic power, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory helped usher in that pivotal era. Just over five years after its founding on July 1, 1946, the lab designed and operated the world’s first usable electricity from nuclear energy, illuminating four light bulbs at its Experimental Breeder Reactor-I. Those four glowing bulbs gave way to an industry that today powers countries around the world, including the U.S., where nuclear energy accounts for about one-fifth of the national electricity supply. But nuclear science is just one part of Argonne’s history of groundbreaking research. The lab has expanded far beyond its initial charter to become a leading research institution in supercomputing, quantum information science, X-ray science, advanced manufacturing, energy storage and fundamental research in materials science, physics and other fields.