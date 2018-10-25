Archives of two giants of economics donated to UChicago Library

The University of Chicago has a long history of field-defining scholarship in economics. Thirty scholars affiliated with the University have won Nobel Prizes for their groundbreaking research in economics—ranging from the study of society to the intersection of law and economics.

Recent gifts to the University of Chicago Library, including the papers of Nobel laureate George Stigler, PhD’38, and international trade expert Harry G. Johnson, will expand scholars’ understanding of the legacy of the Chicago school of economics and the ways in which UChicago scholars shape the field on a global scale.

With these new gifts, the UChicago Library is now home to collections of more than 30 economists and 21 Nobel laureates, including seven Nobel Prize-winning economists: Gary Becker, Ronald Coase, Robert Fogel, Milton Friedman, Merton Miller, Theodore Schultz and George Stigler.

“These generous new gifts will enable scholars to explore the history of economics in new ways,” said Brenda Johnson, Library Director and University Librarian. “They strengthen our University Archives and demonstrate the Library’s ongoing commitment to being a vital center of University of Chicago history and the home of Nobel Prize winners’ research.”