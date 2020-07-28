Four-fifths of Americans are dissatisfied with direction of the country, survey finds

Although President Donald Trump’s overall approval remains stable, 80% of Americans say the country is headed in the wrong direction, an all-time high in surveys conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs at the University of Chicago.

A majority of nearly every demographic and political group—liberals and conservatives, men and women, residents of cities and rural areas, young people and seniors—say the United States is headed in the wrong direction.

Democrats have been dissatisfied with the direction of the country since the beginning of Trump’s presidency. But a majority of Republicans had still responded positively in recent months, including 75% in March. Now, just 31% of Republicans say the country is headed in the right direction.