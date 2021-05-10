Angie Torain named director of Athletics and Recreation at UChicago

Angie Torain has been appointed the director of Athletics and Recreation at the University of Chicago after a national search. Her appointment is effective July 1, 2021.

Torain will come to UChicago from the University of Notre Dame, where she is the senior associate athletics director of culture, diversity and engagement. Reporting to Michele Rasmussen, dean of students in the University, Torain will provide visionary leadership for the Athletics & Recreation department, which sponsors 20 varsity sports, nearly 40 sports clubs, an intramural sports program with thousands of student participants annually, and the FitChicago program.

As a critical advocate for the athletics and fitness opportunities at the University, Torain will collaborate with key partners across campus and will work with the Alumni Relations and Development office to ensure ongoing philanthropic success. She will also be integral to fostering a department that promotes and celebrates all dimensions of difference and diversity.

“We are thrilled that Angie is bringing her expertise and dynamic leadership skills to UChicago,” Rasmussen said. “Among her many talents, Angie will bring a deep understanding of the balance that is needed between academic success at an institution like UChicago and athletic, recreational, and wellness endeavors.”

At Notre Dame, Torain is a member of the leadership team that sets the strategic direction and guides the tactical operation of the athletics department and leads the department’s diversity and inclusion efforts. Her responsibilities also include monitoring developments in NCAA, conference, and institutional policies and ensuring the education and implementation of policies across the athletics department. In addition, Torain serves as the sport administrator for the women’s lacrosse team, as well as an adjunct professor of sports law at the Notre Dame Law School.

“I am extremely excited to become a member of the University of Chicago community,” Torain said. “I look forward to continuing to build a great experience for our Maroon student-athletes, working side by side with the coaches and staff, and serving the campus community as a whole.”

Torain also has held positions within the athletic departments at the University of the Incarnate Word and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

Torain received her bachelor’s degree in sociology from DePauw University, and her J.D. from the Maurer School of Law at Indiana University.