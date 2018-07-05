Ancient fossil shows toddlers could climb trees and walk upright

At two-and-a-half years old, Selam was already walking on two legs too, but there are hints in her fossil foot that she was still spending time in the trees and hanging onto her mother as she foraged for food. Based on the skeletal structure of the child’s foot, specifically a more movable big toe which allowed them to grasp branches and climb, the kids probably spent more time in the trees than adults.

This lasting ability to climb gave the younger, more vulnerable juveniles a backup plan to walking.

“If you were living in Africa three million years ago without fire, without structures, and without any means of defense, you’d better be able get up in a tree when the sun goes down,” DeSilva said.

The new findings give researchers greater insight into the workings of evolution, not just in human ancestors but in general.

“These findings are critical for understanding the dietary and ecological adaptation of these species and are consistent with our previous research on other parts of the skeleton, especially the shoulder blade,” Alemseged said.

“Placed at a critical time on the cusp of being human, Australopithecus afarensis was more derived than Ardipithecus, a facultative biped that walked on two legs some of the time, but not yet an obligate strider like Homo erectus," he added. "The Dikika foot adds to the wealth of knowledge on the mosaic nature of hominin skeletal evolution.”

—Story first appeared on the UChicago Medicine website.