‘The hub where everyone was’: Alumni share memories of Regenstein Library

Jennifer L. Magnabosco, AB’85 (Behavioral Sciences), AM’85 (Social Sciences)

My first Reg memory is a sense memory. Every time I walked into the Reg, I would have this wonderful, sensational smell of books and papers come over me. I just loved being in the stacks and looking at the books in two main areas, psychology and history. I also spent a lot of time in the psychology assessment room as a student and an alum.

The Reg actually was a very social place. I did not spend a lot of time studying at the Reg because I would inevitably bump into people I knew who weren’t in my dorm, but people I knew across campus. I was a research assistant to a psychiatrist in the hospital who was a researcher and a clinician. So I did a lot of searching and photocopying of articles for research studies and my class papers.

For current and prospective students, I would recommend getting a little old school: go into the stacks and just browse!

Norman Yung, AB’93 (Economics)

My most memorable time in Regenstein as a student was from my first year. It was around 1 a.m., and I was coming down the Reg elevator, ready to go back across the Midway to my dorm, and the elevator got stuck. I got my extra 15 to 20 minutes in the Library to study, and I guess that was a good thing.

But I think people do understand that the Library is beyond being just a place where you study and can find books. As a member of the Alumni Board, I have attended tours and events in the Reg since graduation, especially during reunion weekends. Many things have changed on campus, but Regenstein has remained the constant. I like to think it links generations and years of alumni.

Sheldon Levy, AB’09 (Sociology)

You would never think that the Library of a serious research university, or rather the sub-basement of the Reg, would be one of the biggest social hubs. The Reg was very much a place where you could pick up study tricks, where you could meet people who were studying for the same things. It's where you were able to talk to the people you thought were the smartest kids in your class, and you were maybe a little afraid to approach them, but you saw they were struggling with the same thing you were. You could come together and help each other. I think that was the biggest part of it—realizing that the learning, as much as we're judged as individuals, was a team effort.

The Reg was always the hub where everyone was. Working in a time when almost everybody had a computer of their own to work on, but not everybody just yet—we didn’t really have smartphones widely, so there was a real need to be able to connect and plug in. I remember watching one of the 2008 debates in the Library. Plus, the Reg was the meeting place of all meeting places. You could always tell friends to meet you in front of Reg, and that’s where all the late-night buses started and ended as well. It truly was the center of campus life.

Andrew Abbott, AM’75, PhD’82, Gustavus F. and Ann M. Swift Distinguished Service Professor of Sociology

In 2009, I started a “Random Reading Group” for students in the Regenstein Library. The Reg is the right place to do this; it’s a way to celebrate the building as a place for reading.

The inspiration for this group was that on visits to Nuffield College at Oxford, I would find myself going to the College Library after supper and pulling a random book off the shelf. I wanted to bring that experience to students and to make our intellectual life more interesting.

Since I started this group, there have been about 260 meetings. On average about five to six people attend each meeting. When we first started, the old Harper Collection was in the basement of Regenstein, and the rule was to grab a random book from the Harper stacks. We would read for an hour and then report on our books. The format provided a comfortable platform for students to learn to present ideas confidently to a receptive audience. After all, one was the only expert on one’s own book!