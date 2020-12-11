‘The hub where everyone was’: Alumni share memories of Regenstein Library

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Joseph Regenstein Library, dedicated on the University of Chicago campus on Oct. 31, 1970. As part of a yearlong celebration, the UChicago Library has reached out to alumni to reminisce and share their favorite memories of “The Reg.”
Collected below are recollections from alumni who found a home in Regenstein Library in each decade of its existence. From early photocopy machines, to the smell of books and papers, to late-night study sessions, these accounts highlight how the Reg has always been a hub connecting people and ideas; a catalyst for discovery, learning and collaboration; and a great intellectual convener.
Remarks have been edited for length and clarity.
Kathy Chiang, AB’72 (Library Science), AM’74, Graduate Library School
I was an undergraduate when Regenstein opened. I worked there—filing slips in the Human Relations Area File. I studied there—I think the second floor was my regular spot.
I remember using the earliest photocopy machines when I didn’t want to copy a table of numbers. The circulation system involved a weird early copy system on some kind of chemically infused paper.
My fifth year at Chicago, I was in the Library School and I was a “super page” working with the other student pages in the Special Collections department. I was there when the Joseph Halle Schaffner Collection in the History of Science arrived. Robert Rosenthal was the curator. It was pretty special when he unwrapped Newton’s Principia.
Susan Miller Levy, AM’73, Graduate Library School
Fifty-two years ago, I was hired by Robert Rosenthal, the first curator of the newly created Department of Special Collections, to reorganize the Lincoln Collection. Bob counseled me that if I wanted a future in library management, I needed a professional degree, so I enrolled in GLS (Graduate Library School) while continuing to work in Special Collections. My time in GLS and in Special Collections overlapped the move from Harper Library to Regenstein Library, so I worked and had classes in both locations.
After the move, I spent another year or two working in Special Collections until I completed my class work and moved on, first to the Center for Research Libraries and then to other career opportunities.
In 1995, I had the opportunity to become executive editor of R.R. Donnelley’s Lakeside Classics Series. This brought me back to the Regenstein as a researcher (with faculty spouse privileges). I was impressed all over again with the richness of the collection. I can’t overstate the importance of the Regenstein’s open stacks for fostering the serendipity of discovery. Nor can I imagine how I could have accomplished my 25 years as editor without the wonderful resources of the Regenstein and the Crerar.
Later, I was pleased to recommend the deposit of the R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s historic archive in Special Collections, thus assuring its preservation and availability to scholars. This gift included the beautiful display of painted and leaded glass windows now in the passageways of the Regenstein.