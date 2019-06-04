Alumni to be honored for extraordinary service to the University

Six University of Chicago alumni will be honored during Alumni Weekend for their service to the University.

The Alumni Association and the Alumni Board this weekend will present a number of awards: the Alumni Service Medal, awarded for extended, extraordinary service to the University; the Alumni Service Award, which honors volunteers who dedicate their time to strengthening the University and their communities; and the Young Alumni Service Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in promoting the University through volunteer support of organizations and activities.

Alumni Service Medal

Judith Stein, AB’62, AM’64, is a longtime South Sider who fell in love with the University when she was in high school. While a member and vice president of the Alumni Board, Stein served on all her reunion committees, co-chairing or chairing all reunions from her 30th to her 55th. When the class correspondent program was created in 1997, she became one of the first correspondents to the University of Chicago Magazine—she has been writing her column ever since. A former educator, she also served on both the Graham School Advisory Board and the Court Theatre Education Advisory Board.

A lover of jazz, Stein is a founding board member of the Hyde Park Jazz Society; curates a monthly jazz series at the Logan Center for the Arts; and cofounded the hugely successful Hyde Park Jazz Festival, now entering its 13th year.

Alumni Service Award

Robert Boland, AB’83, MBA’87, began his long volunteer career shortly after graduating from the Graduate School of Business—now Chicago Booth. Boland started as an alumni interviewer for prospective college students and later held a seat on the board of the Alumni Club of Boston. In 1997 he received a Young Alumni Service Citation and shortly thereafter was appointed to the Alumni Board of Governors, where he served as vice president. He has also served on a number of his College class reunion committees.

Boland and with his wife Beth, AB’85, JD’88, have been regular contributors to the College, Booth and the Law School, with designation in several giving societies. Of particular meaning to Boland is the funding of the Lewis Fortner Study Abroad Scholarship to honor his College academic adviser.

Bob Levey, AB’66, is a prize-winning journalist who has covered the Washington scene since the Johnson administration. For 23 years, he wrote an award-winning daily column, “Bob Levey’s Washington,” for the Washington Post and seven times seven times was named one of the most popular columnists in Washington for his Post column.

Bob has also had an extensive career in electronic media. Over the course of more than 20 years, he worked for nine radio stations, four TV stations and a popular website as a commentator and talk show host. In 2000, Washington Post Books published Washington Album: A Pictorial History of the Nation’s Capital, a 200-page illustrated history of the city which he co-authored with his wife, Jane.

Lisa Warshauer, X'88, has shown commitment, dedication and passion for the Alumni Club of Chicago since she attended an alumni tour of Argonne National Laboratory. From that outing, she knew she wanted to organize programs for and with alumni.

In five years of involvement, Warshauer has planned and hosted more than 50 programs, which have engaged more than 1,700 alumni and friends of UChicago. Warshauer is an enthusiastic University ambassador, a mentor to new alumni event volunteers, and an advocate for alumni engagement. Her involvement with the University extends to the Women's Board, where she serves on the Programs Committee.

Young Alumni Service Award

Sheldon Levy, AB’09, began his volunteer efforts early in his college career in UChicago’s Admissions Office. His early experiences put him on a path of continued service, which continued throughout his undergrad years and has continued that service through the Alumni Schools committee.

After graduating, Levy became a member of the Alumni Club of New York City. Over his years of service to the club, Sheldon served as volunteer chair, two terms as the club’s vice president and as the regional co-chair for the Volunteer Caucus in New York City in 2015. He has served on his reunion committees for both his fifth- and 10th-year celebrations. Levy continues to be an advocate for inclusion and participation in the alumni community.

Greg Nance, AB’11, has a passion for expanding education access that was sparked by volunteering at Chicago-area high schools in Woodlawn, South Shore and Hyde Park. As a second-year student in 2008, Nance cofounded Moneythink to teach students money management and goal-setting skills. In the decade since, several hundred Maroons have volunteered as Moneythink mentors, and the program has grown to impact more than 15,000 students in 30 communities.

As the CEO of Dyad.com, a mentorship platform that has helped students earn $27 million in university scholarships, Nance has created mentorship opportunities for more than 50 UChicago students and Metcalf internships for 13 more. Since 2016 Nance has been a member of the UChicago China Regional Council, where he advises and connects Career Advancement to firms interested in employing Maroons.