Alaskan seashells reveal a changing Arctic

A new method

Since the 1980s, Jacqueline Grebmeier, study co-author and research professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science and a member of the steering committee for the Distributed Biological Observatory, has led annual surveys to test for shifts in animal populations linked to sea ice and water conditions in the Arctic Pacific. When Grebmeier’s team hauls up live specimens for its survey, thousands of dead shells are dragged along.

Previously the dead shells had been discarded, but UChicago graduate student Caitlin Meadows, the lead author on the study, realized this was an opportunity to test whether those shells reflected the same changes that ecologists observed, which could serve as a tool to recognize biological changes in less well-studied areas in the Arctic.

Meadows analyzed more than 14,000 shells both to track abundance—the count of each animal by species— and to calculate their organic carbon biomass, which reconstructs the original flesh content of shelled creatures using their body size as well as abundance.

“Looking at changes in carbon biomass on the seafloor is a great way to tie into climate change,” Meadows said. “We’re able to see the changes in the amount of food and how that food is flowing through the ecosystem.”

Even though she considered only the shell-producing part of the community, Meadows confirmed what ecologists had already found: There has been a shift in the ecosystem. Specifically, Meadows observed that the past ecosystem preserved in dead shells was different from the current living ecosystem. She noted a shift toward Tellinidae, a family of bivalve mollusks that are generalist feeders—a group of animals that can either eat food that has settled on the seafloor or filter food from water, so that they can survive in a changing ecosystem by filtering food from water or by eating deposits of food that have settled on the bottom.

There was also a shift in biomass, from one set of bivalve species to another within each feeding group—meaning new species took over these jobs in the ecosystem. This is part of a major shift in other seafloor animals in the same region—toward worms and away from the small crustaceans that are key foods for large mammals like gray whales.

Finally, on the basis of dead shells, Meadows found that a subset of species that now lives only close to the Alaskan shore used to live in a larger range of seafloor habitats and out into deeper waters.

“We’ve known for some time that these ecosystems are now quite different,” Kidwell said. “There’s been a real reorganization, reflecting a change in food, oxygenation and grain size—how vigorous the bottom currents are. These factors are all driven by temperature change, but have a much bigger impact on an ecosystem than warming alone.”

All of these offsets between living animals and dead shells are found in locations where Grebmeier’s group has independently demonstrated ecosystem change within the last 30 years. Since this new study detected similar numbers of living and dead bivalves even in regions where there wasn’t an observed ecosystem change, they know it’s not likely to be an error in sampling.

“Dead shells thus work well to identify areas of recent ecosystem change, and do not produce ‘false positives’ where no change has occurred,” Meadows said.