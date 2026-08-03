AI-powered robotic labs at UChicago, Argonne receive $20 million NSF grant

Tomorrow’s clean energy, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and national defense rely on developing novel, next-generation soft materials.

But creating these new materials—including a range of liquids, polymers, gels, colloids, foams and granular materials—is slow, expensive and largely manual.

A $20 million grant will remove many of these barriers, developing a remotely accessible, robot-operated laboratory where researchers across the United States can design and run experiments without traveling.

Leveraging the expertise of the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (UChicago PME), UChicago Department of Computer Science and Argonne National Laboratory, the Polymer Laboratory for AI, Robotics, Informatics, and Standards (PoLARIS) will strengthen domestic supply chains, reduce dependence on foreign materials, and help American companies compete globally in industries worth over $200 billion annually.

“PoLARIS is designed to make advanced polymer research faster, more accessible, and more reproducible. It will connect AI, robotics, specialized instruments, and data infrastructure into a cloud laboratory that researchers can access remotely,” said PoLARIS co-principal investigator Asst. Prof. Jie Xu, co-lead of Polybot Lab, a research group that spans UChicago PME and Argonne’s Nanoscience and Technology Division.

“The goal is to allow strong scientific ideas to move forward even when the researchers do not have expensive equipment on their own campus.”

Through cloud interfaces, researchers from universities, industry, government laboratories and under-resourced institutions will design and execute autonomous experiments that PoLARIS will execute at more than 20 stations. These will be spread across five labs at UChicago and Argonne, supported by top-tier researchers from both institutions.

“We are combining robots and AI with deep expertise in soft material and polymer science,” said Xu, who has a joint appointment with Argonne.

Once fully operational, PoLARIS will be capable of running anywhere from 100 to 300 experiments a day.

“PoLARIS is essentially a distributed operating system for scientific discovery. We're connecting instruments across buildings and institutions so they function as a single intelligent laboratory, with AI agents coordinating when and how experiments run,” said co-principal investigator Prof. Ian Foster, co-head of Globus Labs, a research group that spans the UChicago Computer Science Department and Argonne's Data Science and Learning Division.

“The same infrastructure principles that let millions of scientists move data seamlessly through Globus now let them orchestrate physical experiments from anywhere.”