AI-empowered research initiative signals UChicago’s ambitious vision for future

Artificial intelligence is transforming daily life, but how will AI continue reshaping the way we learn and discover? In 2024, President Paul Alivisatos and Provost Katherine Baicker convened a university-wide committee to explore this question and its implications for research and education at the University of Chicago. UChicago recently launched an ambitious AI initiative, which supported 15 faculty and staff proposals—10 groups focused on AI and research, and five groups focused on AI and education. At a Feb. 12 event on campus, UChicago scholars discussed their projects, which leverage expertise across a myriad of fields spanning archaeology, visual arts, public policy, natural sciences, economics, law, medicine and philosophy; as well as efforts focused on AI and education. In his opening remarks, President Paul Alivisatos called this moment “a signal period in intellectual history.” He added: “This heralds a new chapter of thinking with machines. I believe it is critical that we approach this time of vast scholarly opportunity by centering the human experience and empowering and challenging the finest minds in the world—so many of whom are at UChicago among our students and faculty.”

“This initiative is building bridges across campus…bringing together depth of expertise in AI methods and across domains, to tackle questions no discipline can answer alone,” said Rebecca Willett, faculty director of AI at the Data Science Institute and the Worah Family Professor in the Wallman Society of Fellows in the Departments of Statistics, Computer Science, and the College. “Facilitating that bridge-building across disciplines is going to lead us to entirely new fields of inquiry.” Learn more about these research projects below: Culture and creativity in an AI-empowered society Teams in this research theme are examining how AI could be used to enrich lives through the arts. They aim to treat creativity as exploration, innovation, and invention while bringing together diverse institutes, departments, and organizations. Assoc. Prof. Jason Salavon shared examples of work already happening at UChicago, from visualizing the interior of text models to research using electrical muscle stimulation to collaborate with dancers on improvised choreography. Learning the rules of life and the universe Spanning cognitive science, physics, and cell biology, this research theme asks how AI can help scientists discover the fundamental principles governing minds, matter, and living systems. Prof. James Evans described his team’s work building curiosity into AI’s structure to enable “disruptive hypothesis generation” at the margins of what we already know. Their goal, he explained, is “to build the least human AI rather than the most human,” to ultimately move “from digital twins to designing friendly cultural and cognitive aliens.”

Prof. Margaret Gardel and her collaborators are building AI frameworks to predict, understand and engineer life across biological scales. The work is supported by the NSF-Simons National Institute for Theory and Mathematics in Biology and the Biohub.

AI for resilient and adaptive societies Teams from Chicago Booth, the Becker Friedman Institute, the Harris School of Public Policy, the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy & Practice, and the Law School are partnering with Fortune 500 companies, NGOs, and government agencies to understand how AI might spur and support societal change. Prof. Nicole Marwell’s research team oriented its work around a central tension—governance depends on stability and predictability, but AI introduces uncertainty and risk. “How does AI challenge the rules and practices of governance?” she asked. “How can we reimagine governance to advance the public good, cultivate innovation, and manage risk?”

Working with Harris School colleagues and the Indian government, Assoc. Prof. Pedram Hassanzadeh described how AI-driven models can generate forecasts 100,000 times faster than traditional methods. His team delivered monsoon onset predictions to 38 million farmers in 2025, demonstrating how these models can help society.