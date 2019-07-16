$35 million commitment supports access to University of Chicago for international students

A $35 million commitment to the University of Chicago from an anonymous donor will support undergraduate financial aid for international students, expanding the University’s comprehensive approach to educational access.

The new gift will increase global access to the undergraduate College by building on the success of the Odyssey Scholarship Program, the University’s flagship financial aid program that supports undergraduate education. By enabling a meaningful expansion of international financial aid, the gift will strengthen the University’s commitment to include more students of high academic ability from around the world regardless of financial means.

“Welcoming international students and scholars enhances all of the University’s efforts in research and education, and enables us to reach our highest aspirations as an intellectual destination for people of all backgrounds,” said President Robert J. Zimmer. “This generous gift will allow more international students to benefit from and contribute to the University of Chicago’s transformative educational environment, while advancing our commitment to foster a rich diversity of ideas and perspectives.”

Over the last decade the Odyssey program has built a record of success in providing comprehensive support for College students with the greatest financial need, helping them to thrive at UChicago and pursue rewarding careers after graduation. Beyond support for tuition, room and board, Odyssey students receive support for study abroad, academic enrichment, and career development through paid, substantive internships and research opportunities.

The anonymous donor is providing a new gift of $25 million which, in addition to an earlier gift of $10 million, brings the donor’s combined support for international financial aid for undergraduates to $35 million.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to be able to provide support for more international students to our College community,” said John W. Boyer, dean of the College. “International students contribute significantly to the diversity of perspectives that is essential to our unique style of learning. This generous gift will greatly enhance the accessibility of a University of Chicago education for student scholars around the world.”

Application information and other details related to international financial aid will be available in the coming year.