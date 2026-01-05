32 UChicago faculty members receive named, distinguished service professorships in 2026

Thirty-two members of the University of Chicago faculty have received distinguished service professorships or named professorships, effective Jan. 1.

Profs. James Conant, Margaret Gardel, Christopher Kennedy, Peter Littlewood, Thomas J. Miles, Shigehiro Oishi and Judith Zeitlin have been named distinguished service professors. Profs. Michael Alter, Peter Angelos, Dan Black, Claudia Brittenham, Andrew Campbell, Ozan Candogan, Cheng Chin, Kevin Corlette, Jon Grant, Nicho Hatsopoulos, Richard Hornbeck, William H.J. Hubbard, Kilian Huber, Sonia Kupfer, Emma Edelman Levine, Zhe-Xi Luo, Darrell A. H. Miller, Jennifer E. Mosley, Peter O’Donnell, Jennifer Pitts, Bradley Shapiro, Justin Steinberg, Abigail Sussman, Russell Szmulewitz and Christopher Walters have received named professorships.

Arts and Humanities Division

Claudia Brittenham has been named the Mary R. Morton Professor in the Departments of Art History, Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity and the College.

Brittenham's research focuses on the art of ancient Mesoamerica, with particular attention to the ways that the materiality of art and the politics of style contribute to our understanding of the nature and meaning of images. Her most recent book is Unseen Art: Making, Vision, and Power in Ancient Mesoamerica, which explores the distance between ancient experiences of works of art and the modern practice of museum display.

She is also the author of The Murals of Cacaxtla: The Power of Painting in Ancient Mexico; the co-author with Mary Miller of The Spectacle of the Late Maya Court: Reflections on the Murals of Bonampak, and with Stephen Houston and colleagues, a co-author of Veiled Brightness: A History of Ancient Maya Color.

Her current book project, The Interconnected Mesoamerican World, examines the place of art in a world before borders, where people, objects and ideas moved throughout ancient Mesoamerica and beyond.

Brittenham is a founding member of the Global Ancient Art initiative within the Department of Art History, jointly appointed in the Department of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity, and currently serves as faculty director of the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies.

James Conant has been named the Chester D. Tripp Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Philosophy and the College.

Conant works broadly in philosophy and has published numerous articles on a wide range of philosophers, including Kant, Emerson, Nietzsche, Kierkegaard, Josiah Royce, William James, Frege, Carnap, Wittgenstein, Putnam, Cavell, Rorty and McDowell, among others.

He is currently working on four book-length projects: a monograph on skepticism entitled Varieties of Skepticism, a co-authored collection of essays with Cora Diamond entitled Wittgenstein and the Inheritance of Philosophy, a book on film aesthetics entitled The Ontology of the Cinematographic Image and a forthcoming collection of interpretative essays on a variety of philosophers entitled Resolute Readings.

He has taught, amongst other places, in Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Israel and Italy. Conant has received numerous awards and honours, including the Humboldt Foundation’s Anneliese Maier Research Award and the Neubauer Collegium Award for UChicago’s “Idealism Project.” In 2016, Conant was one of three academics from abroad selected to receive Germany’s top international research award, the Alexander von Humboldt Professorship Research Prize.

Conant has served as co-director of the Forschungskolleg Analytic German Idealism in Leipzig since 2012. He is also the director of the Center for German Philosophy at UChicago.

Christopher Kennedy has been named the William H. Colvin Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Linguistics and the College.

As chair of the Department of Linguistics and faculty director of the undergraduate major in cognitive science, Kennedy's work is geared toward discovering and describing the principles that are involved in relating linguistic forms to meanings; determining how this mapping is achieved through the interaction of properties of the linguistic system, properties of cognition more generally, and broader features of social and communicative contexts; and understanding the extent to which structural and typological features of language can be explained in terms of meaning.

Over the past three decades, he has explored these issues primarily through an examination of semantic and pragmatic indeterminacy, subjective meaning and the grammar of comparison, amount and degree, though his research has also touched on core issues in semantics and pragmatics such as quantification, anaphora and conversational implicature. Both methodologically and theoretically, Kennedy's work engages with, and is strongly informed by, research in adjacent fields, in particular philosophy of language, computer science, economics and psychology.

He received the Faculty Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching and Mentoring in 2015, and the Llewellyn John and Harriet Manchester Quantrell Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching in 2024.

Justin Steinberg has been named the William H. Colvin Professor in the Department of Romance Languages and Literatures and the College.

A faculty member in the department since 2003, Steinberg’s scholarship focuses on medieval Italian literature, especially on Dante, Boccaccio, Petrarch and the early lyric. His related interests include manuscript culture, material philology, reception studies, the connections between legal and literary culture, and medieval political theory.

He is the author of Law and Mimesis in Boccaccio’s Decameron: Realism on Trial, Dante and the Limits of the Law, which won the MLA's Howard. R. Marraro Prize, and Accounting for Dante: Urban Readers and Writers in Late Medieval Italy, in addition to numerous articles.

Currently, he is writing a comparative study of poetic justice entitled “Eye for an Eye: Poetic Justice from Aeschylus to Old Boy.”

Judith Zeitlin has been named the William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of East Asian Languages and Civilizations and the College.

Zeitlin’s work combines literary history with other disciplines, including music, visual and material culture, medicine, gender studies and film. A self-described “ghostologist,” she has written extensively on ghosts, including the book The Phantom Heroine: Ghosts and Gender in Seventeenth-Century Chinese Literature, which explores the representation of ghosts across literary genres in the late Ming and early Qing periods. Zeitlin also regularly teaches the undergraduate course “Ghosts and the Fantastic in East Asia.”

In recent years, her research and teaching have become increasingly oriented toward the performing and visual arts. She has a new forthcoming book entitled No Banquet without Music: Operatic Entertainment in Early Modern China. In 2014, she co-curated the Smart Museum exhibition Performing Images: Opera in Chinese Visual Culture.

Zeitlin was also the co-principal investigator of a Neubauer Collegium for Art and Society seminar on the voice, resulting in a co-edited volume entitled The Voice as Something More: Essays Toward Materiality.

Awarded a collaborative Mellon grant from the Gray Center for Arts and Inquiry, Zeitlin has written the libretto for an English-language opera with music by contemporary composer Yao Chen, PhD'12. Entitled Ghost Village, the opera is inspired by a story from Liaozhai's Tales of the Strange. She is now working on a complete English translation of this famous Chinese collection.

Biological Sciences Division

Peter Angelos has been named the Kilbride-Siegler-Clinton Professor in the Departments of Surgery and Medicine.

Angelos is chief of endocrine surgery and director of the MacLean Center for Clinical Ethics. A highly regarded surgeon, Angelos has extensive experience in surgery of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. He is also an expert in clinical medical ethics and has done extensive research in the ethical issues in surgical practice, the ethical issues in innovative surgery and how to best teach medical ethics to surgeons.

Angelos is past president of the American Association of Endocrine Surgeons, member of the American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators, councilor of the American Board of Surgery and chair of the Complex General Surgical Oncology Board. An accomplished author, he has published over 350 journal articles and book chapters on his research into improving outcomes of thyroid and parathyroid surgery and ethical issues in surgical practice. He has also edited or co-edited six books.

Jon Grant has been named the Ellen C. Manning Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience.

Grant directs the Addictive, Compulsive and Impulsive Disorders Research Lab at UChicago. His clinical practice and research focus on the neurobiology and treatment of impulsive disorders and obsessive-compulsive and related disorders. His work has contributed significantly to understanding the phenomenology and pharmacological management of obsessive-compulsive and related disorders.

Grant is the author of more than 500 peer-reviewed scientific articles and 15 books and serves as the editor in chief of CNS Spectrums.

Nicho Hatsopoulos has been named the A.J. Carlson Professor in the Departments of Organismal Biology, Neurology and the College.

Hatsopoulos’ research focuses on the cortical basis of motor control and learning. His lab investigates what features of motor behavior are encoded and how this information is represented in the collective activity of large neuronal ensembles in the motor, premotor, and somatosensory cortices. They are also interested in what way these representations change as motor learning occurs.

His team’s approach has been to simultaneously record neural activity from large groups of neurons using multi-electrode arrays while performing detailed measurements of goal-directed motor behaviors of the arm, hand and tongue and to develop mathematical models that relate neural activity with behavior.

These mathematical models provide insights as to what aspects of motor behavior are encoded in cortical neurons but also can be used to decipher or “decode” neural activity to predict movement, which has practical implications for brain-machine interface development. Ultimately, this research may lead to clinically viable neural prosthetic technologies that will allow people with spinal cord injury, ALS or amputation to use brain signals to voluntarily control a device to interact with the world.

Hatsopoulos was a leading member of the first group to implant human patients with multi-electrode arrays in the motor cortex, enabling them to control external devices through thought.

Sonia Kupfer has been named the Sara and Harold Lincoln Thompson Professor in the Department of Medicine.

Kupfer is a physician-scientist in gastroenterology with a focus on diagnosing and treating patients with genetic disorders such as hereditary gastrointestinal cancer syndromes and celiac disease. She serves as director of the Center for Clinical Genetics and Genomics and the GI Cancer Risk and Prevention clinic for UChicago Medicine.

Her independent NIH-funded translational research program studies genetics and genomics of GI cancers with a focus on host-environment interactions and inherited predisposition across heterogeneous populations. She has leadership roles in several national and international research consortia on GI cancers.

As an educator and mentor, she is the inaugural director of the Community for Advancement of Physician-Scientists for the Biological Sciences Division and the Pritzker School of Medicine. She co-directs the T32 training program in digestive diseases and the TL1 training program in the Institute for Translational Medicine.

Kupfer is a recognized expert in the field with national and international leadership positions as well as service as an associate editor of Gastroenterology. She has been elected to the American Society for Clinical Investigation and has received the American Gastroenterological Association Young Investigator award and the Biological Sciences Division Distinguished Leader in Diversity and Inclusion award.

Zhe-Xi Luo has been named the first Mila Pierce-Rhoads Professor in the Department of Organismal Biology and Anatomy and the College.

Luo’s research focuses on the evolutionary biology of mammals. By studying the earliest fossil mammals, he has made seminal contributions on the origins of mammalian biological adaptations and how mammals lived in the Age of Dinosaurs. He studies how diverse lineages of Mesozoic mammals are related to living mammals, with an interest in the early evolution of the mammalian ears, the hyoid apparatus and tribosphenic molars that led to mammalian diversification.

Luo and his collaborating team of international scientists were the first to discover many early fossil mammals including Hadrocodium, a tiny mammal from the Early Jurassic that shed light on brain evolution, the earliest-known swimming mammal and fossorial mammals, the most primitive-known mammal gliders, and some of the earliest-known relatives of the modern therians. The studies by his team on locomotor functions of skeletal fossils revealed new understanding of ecological diversity of early mammals. He was a co-author for Mammals from the Age of Dinosaurs, a major book on early mammal evolution.

A former curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Luo is committed to promoting the public understanding of science, supporting museum collections and exhibitions and natural history sciences in general, whether based in museums or in universities.

Peter O’Donnell has been named the Fred C. Buffett Professor in the Department of Medicine.

O’Donnell is chair of the Committee on Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacogenomics, and program director of the institutional NIH T32 fellowship training program in clinical pharmacology. He is deputy director of the Center for Personalized Therapeutics. As a practicing oncologist, he specializes in the treatment of genitourinary malignancies, with a particular expertise in bladder cancer. His research focuses on facilitating and understanding the delivery and adoption of germline genetic markers that predict drug response (pharmacogenomics).

Nationally, he is chair of the Pharmacogenomics and Population Pharmacology Committee of The Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, where he oversees a large portfolio of pharmacogenomic and clinical pharmacology studies.

O’Donnell has served as institutional principal investigator for numerous therapeutic clinical trials in bladder cancer including studies that led to the FDA approval of five new therapies for bladder cancer within the past decade. O’Donnell has discovered and validated research tools and findings to pioneer the implementation of preemptive pharmacogenomic testing and delivery of interpretive pharmacogenomic results. His discoveries in this field of applying precision medicine genomic strategies have shaped and advanced the adoption of genomics-informed prescribing.

O'Donnell has been recognized for outstanding contributions to research and education through awards from the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, American Association for Cancer Research and the Academy of Distinguished Medical Educators at UChicago.

Russell Szmulewitz has been named the first Rodin Family Professor in the Wallman Society of Fellows in the Department of Medicine.

Szmulewitz serves as associate director for clinical investigation at the UChicago Comprehensive Cancer Center, where he also serves as the leader of the genitourinary oncology multidisciplinary disease team. In addition, he is co-founder and co-director of the High Risk and Advanced Prostate Cancer Clinic. Szmulewitz is an expert in the treatment of genitourinary malignancies and is a world leader in the management of patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Szmulewitz is particularly involved in therapeutic development for prostate cancer. He is a funded investigator within the Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials Consortium of the Department of Defense and contributor to national and international guidelines for prostate cancer clinical research. He has led numerous clinical trials in prostate cancer, with particular focus on next generation hormonal therapeutics and treatments for hormonal therapy resistance.

His translational research focuses on the evolution to therapy resistance in prostate cancer, with the goal of developing targeted therapies for acquired and de novo hormonal therapy resistance. In addition, his laboratory is partnering with other laboratories to develop novel prostate cancer treatment strategies including targeting lineage plasticity, theranostics and replicative stress.

Physical Sciences Division

Andrew Campbell has been named the Louis Block Professor in the Department of the Geophysical Sciences and the College.

Campbell is the principal investigator and director of SEES, an NSF-funded organization to manage and support user facilities advancing Earth and environmental science research at U.S. synchrotron beamlines. His research lies in the physical and chemical properties of materials under high pressure and high temperature conditions comparable to those in the mantle and core of our planet, to better understand the constitution, structure and evolution of Earth's interior. He is also known for cosmochemical investigations of the materials that make up the building blocks of the terrestrial planets, analyzing meteorites and other materials to understand the physical and chemical processing of material in the early solar system.

Campbell previously served as chair of the Department of the Geophysical Sciences, and as deputy dean for infrastructure in the Physical Sciences Division. He currently serves as senior advisor to the provost for academic space allocation and capital projects.

Cheng Chin has been named the Horace B. Horton Professor in the Department of Physics and the College.

Chin’s research explores the quantum world based on atoms and molecules at the lowest temperatures scientists can achieve—nearly a billionth of a degree Kelvin above absolute zero—to generate insights into novel quantum phenomena in nature.

Recent works include laser cooling, Bose-Einstein condensation of atoms and molecules, strongly interacting Fermi gas, Feshbach and Efimov states, quantum information science, novel quantum states and quantum dynamics, thermophoretic levitation, and quantum simulation of condensed matter, nuclear, high-energy and cosmological systems.

Chin is a fellow of the American Physical Society, an Academician of Academic Sinica, and was named a Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher. His awards include the I.I. Rabi Prize, the BEC Prize, an NSF CAREER award, a Packard Fellowship, a Humboldt Fellowship and a Sloan Fellowship.

Kevin Corlette has been named the George and Elizabeth Yovovich Professor in the Department of Mathematics and the College.

Corlette’s research lies in differential and algebraic geometry, and has touched on areas such as non-Abelian Hodge theory, rigidity of lattices in Lie groups and representations of fundamental groups of Kähler manifolds. He is the director of the Institute for Mathematical and Statistical Innovation; previously, he served as chair of the Mathematics Department and as director of the Masters Program in Financial Mathematics.

A member of the UChicago faculty since 1987, he was a recipient of an NSF Postdoctoral Fellowship, a Sloan Research Fellowship, and a Presidential Young Investigator Award. Corlette was an invited speaker at the 1994 International Congress of Mathematicians.

Margaret Gardel has been named the Edward L. Ryerson Distinguished Service Professor in the Departments of Physics and Molecular Genetics and Cell Biology, the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and the College.

Gardel is director of the James Franck Institute and the Center for Living Systems, a National Sciences Foundation Physics Frontier Center. She is a Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Investigator and a member of the Institute for Biophysical Dynamics and the James Franck Institute.

Her research investigates how living matter emerges from collections of molecules to control physiology of cells and tissues. Her laboratory applies this understanding to design and build new types of active and adaptive soft materials, and engineer the shape and dynamics of cells and tissue.

Gardel's awards include the Tel Aviv University International Prize in Biophysics, as well as the Packard Fellowship, Sloan Fellowship and NIH Pioneer Award. She is a fellow of the American Physical Society and a member of the National Academy of Sciences.

Peter Littlewood has been named the Harry Pratt Judson Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Physics and the College.

Littlewood is a condensed matter physicist whose areas of interest include superconductivity and superfluids, strongly correlated electronic materials, collective dynamics of glasses, density waves in solids, neuroscience, and applications of materials for energy and sustainability.

Littlewood currently serves as chair of the Physics Department. Previously, he served as head of the theoretical physics research group at Bell Laboratories, as head of the Theory of Condensed Matter group at the University of Cambridge, head of the Cavendish Laboratory and Department of Physics in Cambridge, as director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and as founding executive chair of the Faraday Institution. He is a fellow of the Royal Society of London, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a member of the National Academy of Sciences.

Social Sciences Division

Shigehiro Oishi has been named the Marshall Field IV Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Psychology and the College.

Oishi’s research focuses on culture, social ecology and well-being. The Oishi Lab is particularly interested in asking questions surrounding the concept of well-being (e.g. "what is a good life?"), the predictors of well-being ("what are the predictors of a good life?"), and the consequences of well-being ("are there benefits to a happy, meaningful or psychologically rich life?").

His latest book, Life in Three Dimensions, examines psychological richness, a new dimension of a “good life” on top of the well-studied dimensions of happiness and meaning. Through his personal journey of discovery and exploration of lives defined by psychological richness, Oishi shows how anyone at any age can build a fuller, more authentic life. Life in Three Dimensions was reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, and made the JP Morgan Summer Reading List and the University of California, Berkeley, Greater Good Science Center's Our Favorite Books of 2025.

Oishi is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, as well as the recipient of the 2017 Society of Experimental Social Psychology Career Trajectory Award, the 2018 Carol and Ed Diener Award from the Society for Personality and Social Psychology and the 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award for Advancing Cultural Psychology.

Jennifer Pitts has been named the David and Mary Winton Green Professor in the Department of Political Science, the Committee on Social Thought and the College.

Pitts, who currently serves as the chair of the Department of Political Science, is a scholar of modern political and international thought. Her work has explored the entanglements of liberalism and international law with European imperial expansion; anti-colonial thought; and the legacies of empire in the current global political and economic order.

Pitts is the author of Boundaries of the International: Law and Empire and A Turn to Empire: the Rise of Imperial Liberalism in Britain and France. Her edited volumes include The Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries, volume 4 of the Cambridge History of Rights, with Dan Edelstein; W.E.B. Du Bois, International Thought , with Adom Getachew; and C.H. Alexandrowicz, The Law of Nations in Global History, with David Armitage; she also edited and translated Alexis de Tocqueville, Writings on Empire and Slavery. Her current research includes a project on the transnational movement of ideas and practices among 18th-century abolitionists.

Pitts is a co-editor of the distinguished Cambridge University Press series Ideas in Context. She serves on the faculty boards for the Chicago Center for Contemporary Theory, the Human Rights Program and the France Chicago Center.

Christopher Walters has been named the first Daniel Gressel Professor of Economics in the Wallman Society of Fellows in the Department of Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics and the College.

Walters’ research interests include labor economics, the economics of education, human capital, discrete choice modeling and program evaluation. He is an Amazon Scholar, a research associate with the National Bureau of Economic Research (Programs on Education and Labor Studies), faculty affiliate at the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab, research affiliate at MIT Blueprint Labs, and a research fellow at IZA – Institute for Labor Economics. He serves as an editor for the Journal of Political Economy.

Prior to joining UChicago, Walters was a professor of economics at the University of California, Berkeley.

Booth School of Business

Michael Alter has been named the first Rattan L. Khosa Clinical Professor of Entrepreneurship.

Currently a clinical professor, Alter teaches the “Entrepreneurial Selling” course at Chicago Booth and is a member of the New Venture Challenge faculty, where he works closely with early-stage founders on customer development, go-to-market strategy and venture growth.

Alter currently serves as chairman of Edited, a leading global provider of retail intelligence software. Previously, he was executive chairman and interim CEO of Vanco and CEO of The Tie Bar. Earlier in his career, he co-founded and served as CEO of SurePayroll, a SaaS payroll company acquired by Paychex, following six years as a consultant with McKinsey & Company. He began his professional career in sales roles at IBM.

Alter serves on the boards of several companies and has supported private equity and venture-backed businesses through periods of growth and transition. He brings a practitioner’s perspective to entrepreneurship, leadership and company building.

Alter serves on the International Board of Directors of Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF), is a member of YPO Gold, and is a past recipient of the Illinois Technology Association CityLIGHTS CEO of the Year Award. He has been a nationally recognized columnist on entrepreneurship for INC.com.

Ozan Candogan has been named the first Nicholson Family Professor in the Wallman Society of Fellows.

Candogan’s research focuses on leveraging social and economic network data to enhance operational decisions, including pricing, inventory management, supply chain design and facility location. He develops novel approaches and tools for the analysis of complex social and economic systems, and explores their applications to the study of strategic interactions in networked systems, as well as the design of policies that improve their efficiency. Candogan is currently the Chicago Board of Trade Professor.

Candogan’s research has been published in Management Science, Operations Research, Mathematics of Operations Research, and Manufacturing & Service Operations Management. It has applications to the operations of online social networks, ride-sharing platforms, delivery platforms, two-sided marketplaces, supply chains and online advertising platforms.

His accolades include the 2023 MSOM Young Scholar Award and the 2022 Revenue Management and Pricing Section Prize. He was also a finalist for the MSOM Best OM paper in Operations Research Award and the 2021 MSOM Service Management SIG Prize. He previously served as the Chicago Board of Trade Professor of Operations Management at the University of Chicago. He serves as an associate editor at Management Science, Operations Research, Mathematics of Operations Research, and Manufacturing & Service Operations Management.



Richard Hornbeck has been named the first John P. Gould Professor of Economics.

Hornbeck is an economic historian and applied-micro economist, whose research focuses on the historical development of the U.S. economy.

He views history as informing why some places and some people have become wealthier, while others have remained poorer, which can provide perspective on what factors might drive widespread improvements in living standards. He is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, affiliated with programs on the Development of the American Economy, Development Economics, and Environmental and Energy Economics.

Prior to joining Chicago Booth in 2015, Hornbeck was the Dunwalke Associate Professor of American History in the Economics Department at Harvard University. He received an Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship in 2014 and was selected for the 2009 Review of Economic Studies Tour.

Kilian Huber has been named the first Dawson Family Professor in the Wallman Society of Fellows.

In Huber’s academic work, he has analyzed how businesses make investment decisions based on financial markets; how firm behavior affects workers, competitors and suppliers; how bank mergers and credit shocks influence the real economy; and how discrimination and individual managers impact the performance of businesses.

Huber’s recent honors include the Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship and the Lamfalussy Fellowship of the European Central Bank. Prior to his professorship, Huber was the inaugural Saieh Family Fellow at the UChicago Becker Friedman Institute and received a Ph.D. from the London School of Economics.

Huber has also received the First Prize in Social Sciences of the Koerber Foundation, the Ieke van den Burg Prize of the European Systemic Risk Board, the Sir John Hicks Prize of the LSE and the AQR Top Finance Graduate Award.

Emma Edelman Levine has been named the Charles M. Harper Professor.

Levine studies the psychology of altruism, trust and ethical dilemmas. Her research seeks to understand how individuals make trade-offs between different values, and how this influences decision-making and social perception. Her main stream of research investigates the tension between honesty and benevolence.

Using a variety of research methods, in both the laboratory and the field, Levine studies how individuals navigate this tension. Her research unearths specific circumstances in which people welcome and appreciate deception, as well as circumstances in which they underestimate the benefits of honesty.

In related research, Levine examines how individuals navigate other ethical dilemmas—for example, conflicts between rule-following and discretion, and conflicts between autonomy and paternalism. Her second stream of research examines when and why individuals engage in prosocial behaviors, and how they give credit to others for their good deeds.

Her research has been featured in top psychology, management and marketing journals including Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, Psychological Science, the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, the Academy of Management Journal, Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes and the Journal of Marketing Research.

Bradley Shapiro has been named the Chicago Board of Trade Professor.

Shapiro studies empirical industrial organization and quantitative marketing. His expertise is in the economics of advertising and measuring advertising effectiveness. He has also used the tools of quantitative marketing to study regulatory problems, including the areas of health insurance, pharmaceuticals, digital advertising and firearms.

His research has appeared in the Journal of Political Economy, Econometrica, Marketing Science, Management Science, American Economic Review: Insights, American Economic Journal: Microeconomics and Quantitative Marketing Economics. He is currently a co-editor at Quantitative Marketing & Economics and an associate editor at Management Science and Marketing Science.

At Booth, Shapiro teaches “Marketing Strategy,” “Marketing Management” and the Ph.D. “Health Economics Literature Seminar.”

Abigail Sussman has been named the V. Duane Rath Professor.

Sussman, professor of marketing at Booth, researches how individuals form judgments and make decisions, from underlying mechanisms to applications. She investigates questions at the intersection of psychology, economics and finance, with the aim of improving financial well-being.

Her central research examines psychological biases that can lead consumers to commit errors in budgeting, spending, borrowing and investing. Her work has been featured in top academic journals across academic fields including the Journal of Consumer Research, Psychological Science, and the Journal of Finance, as well as in popular media outlets including NPR, TheNew York Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

Sussman is past president of the Society for Judgment and Decision Making and served as an associate editor at the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General. Her prior experience includes work at Goldman Sachs in its equity research division. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Brown University in cognitive science and economics, and a joint Ph.D. from the psychology department and the School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.

Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice

Jennifer E. Mosley has been named the George Herbert Jones Professor.

Mosley’s scholarship examines the ways human service nonprofits, philanthropic foundations and government agencies work together to produce social policy and implement social programming in the United States. Key areas of exploration have been how to support mutual learning across sectors, how policy implementation can better integrate ground-level preferences and realities, and how to promote voice, equity and system capacity across the human services.

Her recent publications have focused on the democratic challenges involved in evidence-based practice mandates and how the growth of randomized controlled trials is affecting the nonprofit human service sector, including the recently published book Mismeasuring Impact: How Randomized Controlled Trials Threaten the Nonprofit Sector.

Mosley is a fellow of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare. She is currently the editor-in-chief of Social Service Review and the faculty director for the UChicago Obama Foundation Scholars Program.

Harris School of Public Policy

Dan Black has been named the Steans Professor in Educational Policy.

Black is a professor at Harris and also serves as a senior fellow at the National Opinion Research Center (NORC). Black is on the editorial board of the Journal of Labor Economics, Labour Economics and Journal of Urban Economics. His research focuses on labor economics, economic demography, urban economics and applied econometrics.



His papers have appeared in the top journals in economics, statistics and demography. He has served on panels for the Census Bureau, the Department of Education, the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Science Foundation and the National Academy of Science. He has served as a consultant for the New Zealand and Australian governments as well as state and city governments.



Before joining Harris, he was on faculty at the University of Kentucky and Syracuse University, held visiting appointments at UChicago, Australian National University and Carnegie Mellon University.

Law School

William H.J. Hubbard has been named the Clifton R. Musser Professor.

Hubbard is deputy dean and former Harry N. Wyatt Professor of Law. His research primarily involves economic analysis of litigation, courts and civil procedure. He is the author of the casebook Civil Procedure: An Integrated Approach and is co-author of Court on Trial: A Data-Driven Account of the Supreme Court of India. He is a research professor at the American Bar Foundation and was editor of the Journal of Legal Studies from 2013 to 2024.

He received his law degree with high honors from the Law School in 2000, where he was executive editor of the Law Review. Hubbard clerked for Judge Patrick E. Higginbotham of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. From 2001 to 2006, he practiced law as a litigation associate at Mayer Brown LLP in Chicago where he specialized in commercial litigation, electronic discovery, and appellate practice. Before joining the UChicago faculty in 2011, he was a Kauffman Legal Research Fellow and Lecturer in Law at the Law School.

Thomas J. Miles has been named the first Richard A. Posner Distinguished Service Professor of Law in the Wallman Society of Fellows.

Miles served as dean of the Law School from October 2015 through June 2025. During his deanship, Miles deepened the Law School’s distinctive commitment to path-breaking scholarship and transformative education.



Under his leadership, the Law School recruited more than a dozen academic and clinical faculty members and inaugurated the category of professor from practice. The scholarly ideas of the faculty were supported and shared more widely through the launch of three new centers. The clinical program expanded with the addition of three new clinics. Under Miles’s leadership, the Law School undertook the first significant revision to the 1L curriculum since 1977 and introduced the accelerated JD/MBA program.

As a scholar, Miles makes creative use of the methods of law and economics to investigate legal questions not conventionally thought to fall within that field. For example, he has written on judicial behavior and immigration enforcement. He has taught a wide variety of courses at the Law School, including securities regulation, torts, first-year criminal law, economic analysis of law and federal criminal law. In 2009, he received the Graduating Students Award for Outstanding Teaching.

Miles clerked for Judge Jay S. Bybee of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He recently became a co-editor of the Journal of Law & Economics and previously was a co-editor of the Journal of Legal Studies.

Darrell A. H. Miller has been named the Harry N. Wyatt Professor.

Miller is a scholar of civil rights, constitutional law, civil procedure, state and local government law and legal history.

His scholarship on the Second and 13th Amendments has been published in leading law reviews such as the Yale Law Journal, the University of Chicago Law Review and the Columbia Law Review, and has been cited by several courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States.

With Joseph Blocher, he is author of The Positive Second Amendment: Rights, Regulation, and the Future of Heller. He has also recently published a textbook with three other firearms law scholars: The Second Amendment: Gun Rights and Regulation. In addition to his academic writing, Miller has written opinion pieces for the Washington Post, the New York Times and Slate.

Miller is a former clerk to Judge R. Guy Cole Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and practiced complex and appellate litigation at a firm in Columbus, Ohio, before beginning his academic career.

Miller is an elected member of the American Law Institute and currently serves on its Council.