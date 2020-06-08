University announces 2020 winners of Quantrell and Graduate Teaching Awards

The transformative education that students experience at the University of Chicago begins with the teachers who inspire them.
The University annually recognizes faculty for exceptional teaching and mentoring of undergraduate and graduate students through the Llewellyn John and Harriet Manchester Quantrell Awards, believed to be the nation’s oldest prize for undergraduate teaching; and the Faculty Awards for Excellence in Graduate Teaching and Mentoring, which honor faculty for their work with graduate students.
Learn more about this year’s recipients below:
Quantrell Awards
Graduate Teaching and Mentoring Awards
- Prof. Elizabeth Asmis
- Prof. Fred Chong
- Assoc. Prof. Megan McNerney
- Prof. Eric Oliver
- Prof. Paolo Privitera
Llewellyn John and Harriet Manchester Quantrell Awards
David Archer, Professor of Geophysical Sciences and the College
For years, Prof. David Archer’s class on global warming was one of the most in-demand courses at UChicago—enough that he wound up teaching it twice a year, every year. “I didn’t want to turn anyone away,” he says.
Some students, especially those not in science majors, merely take away a thorough understanding of the problems facing the planet as climate change accelerates. Others might have the same moment of revelation as Archer did decades ago when first learning about how the Earth’s climate regulates itself over long time scales. “The professor was telling us about how carbon dioxide dissolves into the ocean, and controls its pH, the same as it does in our blood. Probably the angels weren’t really singing, but I heard them,” he says.