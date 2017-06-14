William Schweiker works in the field of theological ethics. His scholarship and teaching engage theological and ethical questions attentive to global dynamics, comparative religious ethics, the history of ethics, and hermeneutical philosophy. A frequent lecturer and visiting professor at universities around the world, he has been deeply involved in collaborative international scholarly projects. His books include Mimetic Reflections: A Study in Hermeneutics, Theology and Ethics (1990); Responsibility and Christian Ethics (1995); Power, Value and Conviction: Theological Ethics in the Postmodern Age (1998); Theological Ethics and Global Dynamics: In the Time of Many Worlds (2004); Religion and the Human Future: An Essay in Theological Humanism (2008, with David E. Klemm); and, most recently, Dust that Breathes: Christian Faith and the New Humanisms (2010).

Prof. Schweiker has published numerous articles and award-winning essays, as well as edited and contributed to six volumes, including Humanity Before God: Contemporary Faces of Jewish, Christian and Islamic Ethics (2006) and chief editor and contributor to A Companion to Religious Ethics (2004), a comprehensive and innovative work in the field of comparative religious ethics. He is now chief editor and contributor to the 3 volume Encyclopedia of Religious Ethics (forthcoming). He is also currently working on a forthcoming book with Wiley-Blackwell, titled Religious Ethics: Meaning and Method. Professor Schweiker’s present research is on ethics and the integrity of life.

Prof. Schweiker was awarded in 2014 an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Uppsala in Uppsala, Sweden. He was the 2015–2016 President of the Society of Christian Ethics and the Director of The Enhancing Life Project (2014-2017), supported with a generous grant from the John Templeton Foundation. He is an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church.