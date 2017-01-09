Oeindrila Dube’s research focuses on understanding the causes and consequences of conflict and crime in the developing world.

Dube’s current research interests include studying the role of employment opportunities in engaging at-risk Muslim youth, understanding the role of trauma in post-conflict recovery, and analyzing the role of gender in conflict. Through this research agenda, she aims to help advance the Pearson Institute’s goal of incubating new strategies for curbing violence worldwide.

In past work, Dube has examined how commodity price shocks influence civil war in Colombia, documented how the availability of guns from the US promotes violent crime in Mexico, and experimentally evaluated the effects of post-conflict reconciliation in Sierra Leone.

Dube’s research affiliations include the National Bureau of Economic Research, the Bureau for Research and Economic Analysis of Development, the Centre for Economic Policy Research, the International Growth Center, and the University of Chicago Crime Lab.

Before joining The Pearson Institute, Dube was an assistant professor of politics and economics at New York University and a post-doctoral fellow at the Center for Global Development. She holds a PhD in public policy from Harvard University, an MPhil in economics from the University of Oxford, and a BA in public policy from Stanford University. She also received a Rhodes Scholarship in 2002.