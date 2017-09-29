Kristen Schilt's research interests center on sociology of gender and sexualities, the sociology of culture, and the sociology of work and occupations. A central focus of her work is finding new ways to make visible the taken-for-granted cultural assumptions about gender and sexuality that serve to naturalize and reproduce social inequality. She is currently working on a historical sociology book project titled “Conceptualizing People: Exemplary Cases and the Disciplines of Gender.” The book is part of a larger collaboration with multi-media artist, Chase Joynt, and will be accompanied by an experimental film project.