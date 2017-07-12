Baicker is a leading scholar in the economic analysis of health policy. Her research focuses on the effectiveness and value of public and private health insurance. Her scholarship spans Medicaid, health insurance finance, health care quality and the effect of health system reforms.

Baicker arrives at UChicago from Harvard University where she serves as the C. Boyden Gray Professor of Health Economics. She is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and National Academy of Social Insurance and serves as a member of the Congressional Budget Office’s Panel of Health Advisers, a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, and an affiliate of the Jameel Poverty Action Lab. Baicker has served as a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.