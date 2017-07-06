Jeffrey Stackert is a biblical scholar who situates the Hebrew Bible in the context of the larger ancient Near Eastern world in which it was composed. His research focuses especially on the composition of the Pentateuch, ancient Near Eastern prophecy, cultic texts, and ancient Near Eastern law. His first book, Rewriting the Torah: Literary Revision in Deuteronomy and the Holiness Legislation (Mohr Siebeck, 2007), addresses literary correspondences among the biblical legal corpora and especially the relationships between similar laws in Deuteronomy and pentateuchal Priestly literature. It was honored with the 2010 John Templeton Award for Theological Promise.

His second book, A Prophet Like Moses: Prophecy, Law, and Israelite Religion (Oxford University Press, 2014), analyzes the relationship between law and prophecy in the pentateuchal sources and the role of the Documentary Hypothesis for understanding Israelite religion.

Stackert has published essays in various volumes and journals, including Journal of Biblical Literature, Catholic Biblical Quarterly, Journal of Ancient Near Eastern Religions, Vetus Testamentum, Journal of Hebrew Scriptures, Journal of Ancient Judaism, and Journal of Religion.

He is currently working on a monograph on the biblical Priestly religious imagination. He is also coauthoring a commentary on the biblical book of Deuteronomy.