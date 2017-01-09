Robinson is a renowned political scientist and economist and faculty director of The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts. His research focuses on political economy, comparative politics and economic and political development, with a particular interest in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa. Robinson currently conducts research in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, Haiti and Colombia, where he has taught for many years during the summer at the University of the Andes in Bogotá.

He is co-author of Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity and Poverty, which won the 2013 Eccles Prize awarded by the Columbia Business School. The book also was chosen as one of the Washington Post’s top 10 books of the year for 2012, one of the Economist’s and Financial Times’ “Best Books of 2012,” one of the Christian Science Monitor’s “15 Best Books of 2012,” and one of Businessweek’s “Best Books of 2012.”