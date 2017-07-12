Canice John Prendergast is the author of "The Limits of Bureaucratic Efficiency" published in the Journal of Political Economy in 2003 and "The Tenuous Trade-Off Between Risk and Incentives" that appeared in the Journal of Political Economy in 2002. Prendergast is widely published, with work appearing in the Economic Journal, the Journal of Labor Economics, the American Economic Review, the Journal of the Japanese and International Economics, and the European Economic Review. Articles on his recent research have appeared in Fortune Magazine, the Financial Times, the Economist, and Der Spiegel.



He joined the Chicago Booth faculty in 1990. Prior to that, he was an Open Prize Research Fellow at Nuffield College in Oxford, a lecturer at Jesus College in Oxford, and a research assistant at the Economic and Social Research Institute in Dublin.



Prendergast has worked as the editor of the Journal of Political Economy and the Journal of Labor Economics. In addition to being a 1995 Ladany Scholar at Chicago Booth, he is the recipient of two National Science Foundation Awards. He is also an elected faculty research fellow of the National Bureau of Economic Research.



He attended Trinity College in Dublin where he received a bachelor's degree in economics in 1983. In 1986, he graduated from the London School of Economics with a master's degree in economics, followed by a PhD in economics from Yale University in 1989.