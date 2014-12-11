Alireza Doostdar's research and teaching bring together anthropological approaches to the study of Islam, science, gender, embodiment, and the state. His first book, The Iranian Metaphysicals: Explorations in Science, Islam, and the Uncanny (Princeton University Press, 2018), examines the rationalization of the metaphysical “unseen” in Iran since the early twentieth century. Through ethnographic and historical analysis, it considers a range of knowledges and practices usually treated as marginal to orthodox Islam: sorcery and occult sciences, séances with the souls of the dead, jinn exorcisms, the marvels of Shi‘i mystics, and various New Age-inflected therapeutic spiritualities. His second book project, tentatively titled “The Idea of an Islamic Social Science” examines Iranian attempts to “Islamize” social scientific and humanistic inquiries by placing them in conversation with Islamic philosophy, theology, ethics, and mysticism. Other interests include Iranian spiritual cinema and its engagements with Hollywood sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, and the embodiment of the Islamic state through everyday practices and acts of intimacy.