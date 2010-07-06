Adam Green received his BA from The University of Chicago (1985) and his PhD from Yale University (1998). He teaches and research in a variety of fields, including twentieth century U.S. history, African American history, urban history, cultural studies and social movements. He has written and co-edited two books: Selling the Race: Culture and Community in Black Chicago, 1940-1955 (Univ. of Chicago Press: 2006); Time Longer than Rope: Studies in African American Activism, 1850-1950, co-edited with Charles Payne (New York University Press: 2003). His current book research deals with the history of the black struggle for happiness, and he is developing several articles projects dealing with segregation, police torture, and post-1970 culture and society in Black Chicago.